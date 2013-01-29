FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 29
#Asia
January 29, 2013 / 12:51 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
  ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
    S&P 500                   1502.96      0.00       0.00
    USD/JPY                     90.45     -0.43      -0.39
    US 10YR                      1.96     -0.19       0.00
    SPOT GOLD                 1656.70      0.14       2.36
    US CRUDE                    96.51      0.07       0.07
    DOW JONES                13881.93     -0.10     -14.05
    ASIA ADRS                  133.57     -0.55      -0.74
    FTSE 100                  6294.41      0.16       9.96
 ----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. economic optimism drives bonds lower,
oil up 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up-Manila at near record; Thai at
18-yr high 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release real estate loans data for
September
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - MANILA ELECTRIC CO 
    The power firm said its board had approved the execution of
a memorandum of understanding between its Meralco PowerGen Corp
unit and Global Business Power Corp to jointly pursue power
generation projects in the Philippines. For the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/wyn55t
    
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate is seeking
almost $2 billion in loans, Basis Point reported citing unnamed
sources, including a five-year loan of at least $1 billion and
$300 million for working capital requirements. 
    
    - INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC 
    The global port operator said it was seeking to raise
another $100 million under its Medium Term Note Programme
following a recent $300 million debt issue. For the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/mas55t
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei drops on firmer yen; upcoming earnings in focus 
> S&P 500 eases, ends longest winning run in 8 years     
> TREASURIES-Prices ease as durable orders rise         
> Sterling gets mauled, yen bears take a breather      
> Platinum down 1.2 pct as Amplats delays job cuts     
> Brent crude futures settle higher as US data          
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> C.bank sees Jan annual inflation at 2.5-3.4 pct  
> Philex pushes back S.China Sea drilling to 2015  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
