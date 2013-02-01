FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Feb 1
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 1, 2013 / 1:06 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Feb 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
 
  --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0030 GMT --------------
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
    S&P 500                   1498.11     -0.26      -3.85
    USD/JPY                     91.62     -0.11      -0.10
    US 10YR                      1.99      0.45       0.01
    SPOT GOLD                 1662.46     -0.03      -0.53
    US CRUDE                    97.67      0.18       0.18
    DOW JONES                13860.58     -0.36     -49.84
    ASIA ADRS                  135.76      0.10       0.14
    FTSE 100                  6276.88     -0.73     -46.23
   ----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, capped ahead of U.S.
payrolls 
    SE Asia Stocks-Weaker despite inflows; Manila off from
record high 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Government Service Insurance System holds media briefing,
11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
    - Central bank to release consumer loans data for September
    - Day 2 of 5th Global Conference of the Global Organization
of Parliamentarians Against Corruption (Gopac), PICC, 8:30
a.m.-7:00 p.m. [0030-1100 GMT]
    - J.P. Morgan holds media briefing on its 2013 Philippine
equities market outlook; Mandaluyong Room, Makati Shangri-La
Hotel, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT]
    - Regional meeting of French economic counsellors, with
Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima and European Union Ambassador
Guy Ledoux as guests during a luncheon session, Hotel
Intercontinental Manila. Press briefing follows after lunch.
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - ROBINSONS LAND CORP 
    Robinsons Land Corp and Universal Entertainment Corp
 of Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada agreed to extend
negotiations to develop a $1 billion casino project in the
country. To read the disclosure from Universal Entertainment,
click on link.reuters.com/qap65t
 
        
    - BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS 
    The country's biggest lender by market value said its 2012
net income rose 27 percent from a year earlier to 16.3 billion
pesos ($401 million). 
    
    - PETRON CORP 
    The oil refiner has raised $500 million via the sale of
undated subordinated capital securities. For the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/fap65t
 
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises, poised to post 12th straight wk of gains 
> S&P 500 posts biggest monthly gain since October 2011  
> TREASURIES-Prices steady in mixed U.S. data           
> Downtrodden yen sees no relief; China data in focus  
> Gold down almost 1 percent after failing to rally    
> Brent crude rises, premium widens over US crude       
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Q4 GDP surprises, strong peso causes anxiety   
> Cbank says strong growth provides policy leeway 
> Philippines says no need for capital controls  
> San Miguel shares rise after bond tender offer 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.