Philippines - Market factors to watch on Feb 4
February 4, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Feb 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT ------------- 
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
    S&P 500                   1513.17      1.01      15.06
    USD/JPY                     92.72      0.00       0.00
    US 10YR                      2.04      0.71       0.01
    SPOT GOLD                 1665.19     -0.08      -1.35
    US CRUDE                    97.54     -0.24      -0.23
    DOW JONES                14009.79      1.08     149.21
    ASIA ADRS                  136.94      0.87       1.18
    FTSE 100                  6347.24      1.12      70.36
 ----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after US jobs, ISM
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Manila, Jakarta at record high;
Thailand at 18-yr peak 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Bureau of Treasury holds T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500
GMT]
    
    STOCK TO WATCH
    - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    The country's most valuable firm expects its 2012 core
profit to hit its guidance of 37 billion pesos ($909 million).
Full-year audited results will be released on March 5. For the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/dew65t
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
