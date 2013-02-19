Philippines - Market factors to watch on Feb 19

MANILA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT ----------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1519.79 -0.10 -1.59 USD/JPY 93.64 -0.33 -0.31 US 10YR 2.00 -0.07 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1613.86 0.27 4.31 US CRUDE 95.48 -0.40 -0.38 DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06 8.37 ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34 -0.46 FTSE 100 6318.19 -0.16 -10.07 -------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen resumes fall after G20, U.S. holiday thins trade SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; SM Prime leads Philippine to new peak WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Philippine Business Bank debuts on the Philippine Stock Exchange - Bureau of Treasury holds 10-yr T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - Manchester International Holdings Unlimited Corp holds special stockholders' meeting to change corporate name to Melco Crown (Philippines) Resorts Corp, Dona Juana Garden Resort, East Emerald Street, Barangay Banay, Cabuyao, Laguna, 7:30 a.m. [2330 GMT] - Central bank to release balance of payments data for January STOCKS TO WATCH - PHILIPPINE BUSINESS BANK The midsize savings bank debuts on the Philippine Stock Exchange following a 3.2 billion pesos ($79 million) IPO, the country's first new listing this year after a robust 2012. - DMCI HOLDINGS INC The conglomerate said its wholly-owned unit, DMCI Mining Corp, has increased its investment in London-listed Toledo Mining Corp Plc to 37.7 percent from 17 percent. To view the disclosure, click onMARKET NEWS > Nikkei inches down as, investors eye upcoming events > Wall Street ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th wk > Bond yields up on consumer sentiment; budget eyed > Draghi comments knock euro, yen resumes broad falls > Gold edges lower on lower euro, absent U.S. players > Brent steadies below $118, global growth hopes support REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > San Miguel Brewery to buy back shares, delist > SM Prime 2012 net profit up 16 pct > Malaysian stand-off said result of peace deal ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: