Philippines - Market factors to watch on Feb 19
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
February 19, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Feb 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
    
  -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT -----------
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
    S&P 500                   1519.79     -0.10      -1.59
    USD/JPY                     93.64     -0.33      -0.31
    US 10YR                      2.00     -0.07       0.00
    SPOT GOLD                 1613.86      0.27       4.31
    US CRUDE                    95.48     -0.40      -0.38
    DOW JONES                13981.76      0.06       8.37
    ASIA ADRS                  136.35     -0.34      -0.46
    FTSE 100                  6318.19     -0.16     -10.07
  --------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen resumes fall after G20, U.S. holiday
thins trade 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; SM Prime leads Philippine to new
peak 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Philippine Business Bank debuts on the Philippine Stock
Exchange
    - Bureau of Treasury holds 10-yr T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
    - Manchester International Holdings Unlimited Corp holds
special stockholders' meeting to change corporate name to Melco
Crown (Philippines) Resorts Corp, Dona Juana Garden Resort, East
Emerald Street, Barangay Banay, Cabuyao, Laguna, 7:30 a.m. [2330
GMT]
    - Central bank to release balance of payments data for
January
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PHILIPPINE BUSINESS BANK 
    The midsize savings bank debuts on the Philippine Stock
Exchange following a 3.2 billion pesos ($79 million) IPO, the
country's first new listing this year after a robust 2012.
 
    
    - DMCI HOLDINGS INC 
    The conglomerate said its wholly-owned unit, DMCI Mining
Corp, has increased its investment in London-listed Toledo
Mining Corp Plc to 37.7 percent from 17 percent. To view the
disclosure, click onMARKET NEWS
