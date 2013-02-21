FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Feb 21
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Feb 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
  ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -----------
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
    S&P 500                   1511.95     -1.24     -18.99
    USD/JPY                     93.70      0.17       0.16
    US 10YR                      2.01      0.02       0.00
    SPOT GOLD                 1570.95      0.55       8.66
    US CRUDE                    94.74     -0.50      -0.48
    DOW JONES                13927.54     -0.77    -108.13
    ASIA ADRS                  136.61     -1.12      -1.55
    FTSE 100                  6395.37      0.26      16.30
  --------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares sink as Fed minutes suggest QE3 rift
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Manila, Jakarta set new record; Thai at
19-year high 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release highlights of Jan. 24 rate-setting
meeting
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SM Development Corp, SM INVESTMENTS CORP 
    Conglomerate SM Investments' property development arm SM
Development posted a 17.5 percent increase in full-year net
profit on higher sales. To view the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/ryj26t
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei edges lower on weak Wall Street                  
> Wall St slides as Fed minutes spark concern             
> U.S. bond prices cling to gains after Fed minutes      
> U.S. dollar up on hedge fund talk, Fed minutes        
> Gold dives to lowest since July on Fed talk           
> Oil slumps on fund rumor; Saudi output, Iran talks eyed 
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)
