FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Feb 25
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 25, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Feb 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
  ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -----------
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
    S&P 500                   1515.60      0.88      13.18
    USD/JPY                     94.16      0.84       0.78
    US 10YR                      1.98      0.78       0.02
    SPOT GOLD                 1577.21     -0.20      -3.09
    US CRUDE                    93.19      0.06       0.06
    DOW JONES                14000.57      0.86     119.95
    ASIA ADRS                  136.49      1.50       2.02
    FTSE 100                  6335.70      0.70      44.16
  --------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hits 6-week low on ECB loan repayment,
Italian elections 
    SE Asia Stocks-Recover; Indonesia, Malaysia see foreign
inflows 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Manila Electric Co holds media briefing on 2012 financial
and operating results, 14/F Quezon City Room, Lopez Building,
Meralco Center, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, JG SUMMIT
HOLDINGS INC 
    The two conglomerates said they had agreed to form an
exlusive strategic partnership to jointly pursue and bid for the
17.5 billion peso ($430 million) Mactan Cebu International
Airport Passenger Terminal Project. To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/faz26t.
    
    - ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP 
    The power producer posted an 89 percent increase in
full-year recurring net profit. To view the statement, click on
link.reuters.com/naz26t
    
    - ATLAS CONSOLIDATED MINING AND DEVELOPMENT CORP 
    The copper miner posted a 46 percent increase in full-year
core profit. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/raz26t
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average rises 2.02 pct             
> Wall St rebounds on HP results, Fed officials' views    
> U.S. bond prices firm before Bernanke's testimony      
> Yen & sterling both slump, euro eyes Italy elections  
> Gold posts second weekly loss on economic hopes       
> Oil slightly higher for day, down for the week         
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> JPMorgan plans up to $1.5 bln Asia infra fund 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.