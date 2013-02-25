Philippines - Market factors to watch on Feb 25

MANILA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT ----------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1515.60 0.88 13.18 USD/JPY 94.16 0.84 0.78 US 10YR 1.98 0.78 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1577.21 -0.20 -3.09 US CRUDE 93.19 0.06 0.06 DOW JONES 14000.57 0.86 119.95 ASIA ADRS 136.49 1.50 2.02 FTSE 100 6335.70 0.70 44.16 -------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hits 6-week low on ECB loan repayment, Italian elections SE Asia Stocks-Recover; Indonesia, Malaysia see foreign inflows WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Manila Electric Co holds media briefing on 2012 financial and operating results, 14/F Quezon City Room, Lopez Building, Meralco Center, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC The two conglomerates said they had agreed to form an exlusive strategic partnership to jointly pursue and bid for the 17.5 billion peso ($430 million) Mactan Cebu International Airport Passenger Terminal Project. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/faz26t. - ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP The power producer posted an 89 percent increase in full-year recurring net profit. To view the statement, click on link.reuters.com/naz26t - ATLAS CONSOLIDATED MINING AND DEVELOPMENT CORP The copper miner posted a 46 percent increase in full-year core profit. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/raz26t MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average rises 2.02 pct > Wall St rebounds on HP results, Fed officials' views > U.S. bond prices firm before Bernanke's testimony > Yen & sterling both slump, euro eyes Italy elections > Gold posts second weekly loss on economic hopes > Oil slightly higher for day, down for the week REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > JPMorgan plans up to $1.5 bln Asia infra fund ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)