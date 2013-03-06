Philippines - Market factors to watch on March 6

MANILA, March 6 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1539.79 0.96 14.590 USD/JPY JPY= 93.31 0.03 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.8944 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1577.55 0.16 2.490 US CRUDE CLc1 90.77 -0.06 -0.050 DOW JONES .DJI 14253.77 0.89 125.95 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 137.56 0.95 1.29 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-China bets, U.S. data lift Dow to record; oil up SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Philippine rises on strong PLDT results WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power Corp to hold analysts' briefing on 2012 financial and operating results, Makati B, Makati Shangri-la Hotel, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO Shares in Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) jumped to their highest in five years on Tuesday after the country's most valuable listed firm posted a six-fold rise in quarterly profit. - ABOITIZ POWER CORP, ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC Aboitiz Power posted a 12 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helping parent Aboitiz Equity grew its net profit by 15 percent. To view the full earnings disclosures, click on: and MARKET NEWS > Nikkei at new 4-1/2 yr high after Dow's record close > Dow surges to new closing high on economy, Fed's help > Bonds ease as China, US hopes lift Dow to record high > Euro lags, commodity currencies better bid > Gold pares gains as Dow's record saps safety bid > Brent oil ends 5-day decline; China demand supports REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines posts record December budget deficit > Meralco joins $481 mln Singapore power venture > Feb inflation climbs to 5-month high > San Miguel property unit says to delist > Malaysian troops attack armed group in Sabah ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)