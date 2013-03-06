FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on March 6
#Asia
March 6, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on March 6

MANILA, March 6 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market
news which could have an impact on the local market.
    
  ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT -------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
   S&P 500             .SPX       1539.79      0.96    14.590
   USD/JPY             JPY=       93.31        0.03     0.030
   10-YR US TSY YLD    US10YT=RR  1.8944         --    -0.003
   SPOT GOLD           XAU=       1577.55      0.16     2.490
   US CRUDE            CLc1       90.77       -0.06    -0.050
   DOW JONES           .DJI       14253.77     0.89    125.95
   ASIA ADRS           .BKAS      137.56       0.95      1.29
  ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-China bets, U.S. data lift Dow to record; oil up 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Philippine rises on strong PLDT results 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power Corp to
hold analysts' briefing on 2012 financial and operating results, Makati B,
Makati Shangri-la Hotel, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    Shares in Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) jumped to
their highest in five years on Tuesday after the country's most valuable listed
firm posted a six-fold rise in quarterly profit. 
    
    - ABOITIZ POWER CORP, ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC 
    Aboitiz Power posted a 12 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helping
parent Aboitiz Equity grew its net profit by 15 percent. To view the full
earnings disclosures, click on: and
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei at new 4-1/2 yr high after Dow's record close    
> Dow surges to new closing high on economy, Fed's help   
> Bonds ease as China, US hopes lift Dow to record high  
> Euro lags, commodity currencies better bid            
> Gold pares gains as Dow's record saps safety bid      
> Brent oil ends 5-day decline; China demand supports    
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines posts record December budget deficit 
> Meralco joins $481 mln Singapore power venture   
> Feb inflation climbs to 5-month high             
> San Miguel property unit says to delist          
> Malaysian troops attack armed group in Sabah     
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
