Philippines - Market factors to watch on March 7
#Asia
March 7, 2013 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on March 7

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
    
   ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT --------------
                     INSTRUMENT    LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
   S&P 500                  1541.46      0.11     1.670
   USD/JPY                  93.92       -0.15    -0.140
   10-YR US TSY YLD    1.9358         --    -0.003
   SPOT GOLD                1580.64     -0.17    -2.670
   US CRUDE                 90.46        0.03     0.030
   DOW JONES                14296.24     0.30     42.47
   ASIA ADRS               138.06       0.37      0.50
   -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS--Stocks rise on data; euro off before ECB
meet  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on Dow rally; Indonesia, Philippines hit
record high  
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release foreign reserves data for February
    - Asian Development Bank holds a live chat on free trade in
Asia, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. [0600 to 0700 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - GLOBE TELECOM INC 
    Globe said it had signed a $75 million term loan facility
with The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd as lender and the
proceeds would be used to finance 2013 capital expenditures. To
view the statement, click on link.reuters.com/haf56t.
    
    - METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO 
    The lender posted a 40 percent increase in full-year 2012
net income. To view the statement, click on link.reuters.com/kaf56t.
    
    - BDO UNIBANK INC 
    The bank said it had raised 5 billion pesos ($123 million)
via an offer of long-term negotiable certificates of time
deposit to support its medium-term growth objectives and
lengthen the maturity profile of its funding sources. To view
the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/naf56t.
    
    - RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANK CORP 
    The midsized lender said its board had approved a top-up
offering of shares worth of up $100 million by its main
shareholder Pan Malayan Management and Investment Corp. To view
the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/byx46t.
    
    - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    Moody's Investors Service says that PLDT's full-year results
for 2012 were in line with expectations, and have no impact on
PLDT's current Baa2 rating and its stable outlook.
        
        
    MARKET NEWS
 > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.88 pct          
 > Dow ends at another record high, S&P up on job picture  
 > Prices fall on private jobs data ahead of debt supply  
 > Sterling first to crack as BOE, BOJ, ECB meetings loom 
 > Gold up, faces headwind from Wall Street rally        
 > Oil falls to $111/bbl on U.S. inventory build          
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Ayala, Rizal launch $350 mln in share sales-IFR   
> San Miguel looks to buy oil, natural gas fields   
> PLDT: Citigroup cuts to sell - theflyonthewall.com 
> Malaysia troops find 13 bodies after Sabah assault 
> SM Investments 2012 net profit rises 16.3 pct y/y 
    
    ($1 = 40.7000 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Manila newsroom)

