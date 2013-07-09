FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
July 9, 2013 / 12:56 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, July 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1640.46      0.53     8.57 
 USD/JPY                        101.06       0.11     0.11
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.64         0.00     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                      1234.94     -0.08    -0.95
 US CRUDE                       102.99      -0.15    -0.15 
 DOW JONES                      15224.69     0.59    88.85 
 ASIA ADRS                      135.17      -0.49    -0.67
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares post gains, China worries linger
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippine, Thailand extend slide
    
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - AYALA LAND INC, PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB INC
 
    The Philippines' biggest property developer said its Varejo
Corp unit has entered into a joint venture agreement with
Entenso Equities Inc, a unit of retailer Puregold, to develop
and operate mid-market supermarkets for some of Ayala Land's new
integrated and mixed-use developments. For the filing, click on
(link.reuters.com/hyb59t).
    
    - BDO UNIBANK INC, BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
, METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO 
    Fitch Ratings said the Philippine central bank's decision to
lower risk-weights on foreign-currency-denominated Philippine
government bonds will provide a one-off boost to banks'
regulatory capital ratios now that the sovereign ratings are
investment grade. 
    
    - NEXTSTAGE INC 
    Shares of holding firm NextStage with interests in
information technology resume trading after a suspension since
May 16, 2008, as it has finally met the Philippine Stock
Exchange's minimum public ownership requirement. For the
exchange's notice, click on (link.reuters.com/qyv49t).
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

