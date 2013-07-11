Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 11

MANILA, July 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2310 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1652.62 0.02 0.30 USD/JPY 98.89 -0.75 -0.75 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.674 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1283.09 1.54 19.45 US CRUDE 106.77 0.23 0.25 DOW JONES 15291.66 -0.06 -8.68 ASIA ADRS 136.95 -0.04 -0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar extends losses after Bernanke's dovish comments SE Asia Stocks-Indonesian shares rebound; Thai stocks underperform WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release highlights of June 13 rate meeting; foreign portfolio investments data for June STOCKS TO WATCH - SM PRIME HOLDINGS INC, SM INVESTMENTS CORP The Philippines' largest shopping mall operator said its shareholders have approved a merger between the company and SM Land Inc, which will pave the way for the consolidation of the property-related businesses of SM Group of Companies. To view the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/qaq59t). - EMPIRE EAST LAND HOLDINGS INC Empire East has begun talks with Kazuo Okada on the possible purchase of a Manila lot where the Japanese tycoon is building a $2 billion casino resort complex. - FIRST GEN CORP The power producer said its board has approved the declaration of cash dividend on its common shares at the rate of 50 centavos per share. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/saq59t). MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.98 pct > Wall St flat after Fed minutes, Bernanke lifts futures > TREASURIES-Bond prices rise after Bernanke remarks > Dollar slumps as Bernanke wrongfoots bulls > Gold rises on Fed stimulus extension hopes > U.S. crude soars to 16-month high REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Asian stress points unveiled as Fed tapering looms > EU safety chiefs lift ban on Venezuelan, Philippine airlines > Philippines' April net FDI inflow rises 62 pct y/y > IMF raises 2013, 2014 growth forecasts for the Philippines > Short-covering supports Asia FX despite China data > Philippine exports down slightly in May, electronics weak ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)