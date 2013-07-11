FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 11
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 11, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, July 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
 -----------------   MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2310 GMT -------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                   1652.62      0.02     0.30
 USD/JPY                   98.89       -0.75    -0.75
 10-YR US TSY YLD     2.674          --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                 1283.09      1.54    19.45
 US CRUDE                  106.77       0.23     0.25
 DOW JONES                 15291.66    -0.06    -8.68
 ASIA ADRS                136.95      -0.04    -0.05
 ------------------------------------------------------------  
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar extends losses after Bernanke's dovish
comments 
    SE Asia Stocks-Indonesian shares rebound; Thai stocks
underperform 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release highlights of June 13 rate
meeting; foreign portfolio investments data for June
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SM PRIME HOLDINGS INC, SM INVESTMENTS CORP
 
    The Philippines' largest shopping mall operator said its
shareholders have approved a merger between the company and SM
Land Inc, which will pave the way for the consolidation of the
property-related businesses of SM Group of Companies. To view
the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/qaq59t).
    
    - EMPIRE EAST LAND HOLDINGS INC 
    Empire East has begun talks with Kazuo Okada on the possible
purchase of a Manila lot where the Japanese tycoon is building a
$2 billion casino resort complex. 
    
    - FIRST GEN CORP 
    The power producer said its board has approved the
declaration of cash dividend on its common shares at the rate of
50 centavos per share. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/saq59t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.98 pct       
> Wall St flat after Fed minutes, Bernanke lifts futures 
> TREASURIES-Bond prices rise after Bernanke remarks    
> Dollar slumps as Bernanke wrongfoots bulls           
> Gold rises on Fed stimulus extension hopes           
> U.S. crude soars to 16-month high                     
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Asian stress points unveiled as Fed tapering looms
  
> EU safety chiefs lift ban on Venezuelan, Philippine airlines
  
> Philippines' April net FDI inflow rises 62 pct y/y
  
> IMF raises 2013, 2014 growth forecasts for the Philippines
  
> Short-covering supports Asia FX despite China data
  
> Philippine exports down slightly in May, electronics weak
  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.