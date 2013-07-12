FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 12
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 12, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, July 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1675.02      1.36    22.40 
 USD/JPY                        98.80       -0.14    -0.14
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.57        -0.14     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                      1285.94      0.10     1.25
 US CRUDE                       104.44      -0.45    -0.47
 DOW JONES                      15460.92     1.11   169.26 
 ASIA ADRS                      141.15       3.06     4.20
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-S&P hits closing high, dollar falls as Fed
calms 
    SE Asia Stocks-Rally on US stimulus hopes, fund inflows
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - The central bank to release balance of payments data for
June; external debt ratios for April
    - The central bank hosts appreciation dinner for the banking
community, BSP Assembly Hall, BSP complex, 6:00 p.m. [1000 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PAL HOLDINGS INC, SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    With its public ownership now above the 10 percent minimum
requirement, trading of shares of PAL Holdings, owner of flag
carrier Philippine Airlines and part owned by conglomerate San
Miguel, resume on the Philippine Stock Exchange after a
six-and-a-half-month suspension. For the exchange's notice,
click on (link.reuters.com/deq59t).
    
    - NICKEL ASIA CORP 
    The Philippines' biggest nickel miner and one of the world's
lowest-cost producers of nickel laterite ore, said its ore
shipments in January to June grew 10 percent from a year earlier
by volume but the value fell 20 percent on lower nickel prices.
To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/cas59t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.02 pct           
> Bernanke's reassurance propels shares to record highs    
> U.S. bonds gain after Bernanke calms concerns           
> Dlr falls on shifting Fed look, bullish trend intact   
> Gold rises 1.4 pct as Fed stimulus extension hopes     
> US oil sinks as fears of Midwest crude squeeze ease     
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines plans 13 pct increase in 2014 budget
  
> Net portfolio outflows slow sharply to $23 mln in June
  
> Macau mogul takes punt on Russian casino project
  

    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.