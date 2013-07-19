FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, July 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1689.37      0.50     8.46 
 USD/JPY                        100.77       0.37     0.37
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.52        -0.37    -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                      1283.41     -0.08    -1.08
 US CRUDE                       108.00      -0.04    -0.04 
 DOW JONES                      15548.54     0.50    78.02 
 ASIA ADRS                      142.11      -0.09    -0.13
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs on Bernanke, yen
drops 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer; Thailand, Philippines near
6-wk highs 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release balance of payments data for June;
external debt ratios for April
    - Central bank hosts appreciation dinner for the banking
community, BSP Assembly Hall, BSP complex, 6:00 p.m. [1000 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP INC 
    Travellers International Hotel Group, a joint venture
between casino operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd and
Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global, will spend $600 million
to expand its Manila casino-hotel business in the next three
years, saying the delay in its $1 billion initial public
offering will not slow down its plans. 
    
    - MEGAWORLD CORP 
    The property developer said it was on track to hit its
target of 70 billion pesos ($1.6 billion) in reservation sales
for the current year. For the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/jyd79t).
    
    - BERJAYA PHILIPPINES INC 
     British car dealer HR Owen has rejected a 32.5
million pound ($49.31 million) takeover bid from Philippine
investment group Berjaya, saying the unacceptable offer
undervalued the firm. 
    
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    SAN Miguel said its unlisted power unit, SMC Global Power
Holdings Corp, has started building a 600-megawatt coal-fired
power plant in Mindanao to help address the island's growing
power crisis. To view the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/nyd79t).
    
    - PHILIPPINE SAVINGS BANK, METROPOLITAN BANK &
TRUST CO 
    PSBank, a unit of Metrobank, said its first-half net income
more than doubled on the continued expansion of its loan
portfolio and gains from investments. For the statement, (click
on link.reuters.com/muj79t)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.68 pct           
> Dow, S&P 500 end at all-time highs on earnings, Bernanke 
> U.S. bond prices fall on upbeat factory, claims data    
> Yen under pressure, major chart levels tested          
> Gold rebounds on crude oil gains, short-covering       
> US crude hits 16-mth high above $108                    
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
