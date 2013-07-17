FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 18
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 18, 2013 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
    
  ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2332 GMT ---------------
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG
  S&P 500                   1680.91      0.28       4.65
 USD/JPY                          99.59      0.02      0.02
 US 10YR                           2.49     -0.09      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                      1275.69      0.02      0.30
 US CRUDE                        106.44     -0.04     -0.04
 DOW JONES                     15470.52      0.12     18.67
 ASIA ADRS                       142.24      0.69      0.98
 FTSE 100                       6571.93      0.24     15.58
  -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain after Bernanke comments, yields
slip 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly firmer ahead of Bernanke testimony
 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Megaworld Corp holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Grand Ballroom, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, 17 Orchard
Road, Eastwood City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]    
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - BERJAYA PHILIPPINES 
     Philippine investment group Berjaya Philippines 
on Wednesday made a takeover bid for upmarket British car dealer
HR Owen. 
    
    - PHILEX PETROLEUM CORP 
    Philex Petroleum said its majority owned subsidiary Pitkin
Petroleum Plc has completed the sale of all its interests in
Vietnam American Exploration Company LLC for about 2.1 billion
pesos ($48 million). To read full disclosure click on link.reuters.com/wyt69t
 
    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei likely to hit 2-month highs                      
 > Wall St gets a lift from Bernanke's flexible Fed view   
 > U.S. yields fall as Bernanke curbs bond-buying worries 
 > Dollar rebounds from 3-week low after Bernanke remarks 
 > Gold tumbles as Bernanke sees Fed tapering later in yr 
 > Oil rises as U.S. inventories drop anew, gasoline off  
        
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

($1 = 43.3825 Philippine pesos)

 (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
