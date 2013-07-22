Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 22

MANILA, July 22 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1692.09 -0.16 -2.72 USD/JPY 99.79 -0.84 -0.85 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.48 -0.22 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1312.79 1.32 17.05 US CRUDE 108.35 0.28 0.30 DOW JONES 15543.74 -0.03 -4.80 ASIA ADRS 141.87 -0.17 -0.24 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks lead Asia up after Abe's victory SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thailand, Philippines off near 6-wk highs WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - President Benigno Aquino delivers his State of the Nation Address STOCKS TO WATCH - PAL HOLDINGS INC, SAN MIGUEL CORP, GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC Philippine beer-and-tobacco tycoon Lucio Tan said on Friday he was willing to sell all his remaining stake in the country's flag-carrier, Philippine Airlines, and open to selling to foreign or local buyers. - AYALA LAND INC The Philippines' biggest property developer launched on Friday its public offer of 15 billion pesos ($346 million) worth of bonds due 2024, its largest debt issue for a single tenor. The offer runs until July 25 and the proceeds will be used to finance capital expenditures. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/ryk79t). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei pulls back from 8-week high on profit-taking > Nasdaq, Dow slip on tech weakness, S&P 500 edges up > US bond prices rise for 2nd wk; weak stocks support > Yen rises ahead of Japan vote > Gold up 2nd week on Fed stimulus reassurance > US crude oil trades above Brent for 1st time in 3 yrs REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines' June BOP surplus at 5-month high > San Miguel raises $400 mln from Manila Electric share sale > Universal director altered document on Manila payment ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)