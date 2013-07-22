FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 22
#Asia
July 22, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, July 22 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1692.09     -0.16    -2.72
 USD/JPY                        99.79       -0.84    -0.85
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.48        -0.22    -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                      1312.79      1.32    17.05
 US CRUDE                       108.35       0.28     0.30 
 DOW JONES                      15543.74    -0.03    -4.80 
 ASIA ADRS                      141.87      -0.17    -0.24
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks lead Asia up after Abe's
victory 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thailand, Philippines off near 6-wk
highs 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - President Benigno Aquino delivers his State of the Nation
Address
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PAL HOLDINGS INC, SAN MIGUEL CORP, GT
CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC 
    Philippine beer-and-tobacco tycoon Lucio Tan said on Friday
he was willing to sell all his remaining stake in the country's
flag-carrier, Philippine Airlines, and open to selling to
foreign or local buyers. 
    
    - AYALA LAND INC 
    The Philippines' biggest property developer launched on
Friday its public offer of 15 billion pesos ($346 million) worth
of bonds due 2024, its largest debt issue for a single tenor.
The offer runs until July 25 and the proceeds will be used to
finance capital expenditures. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/ryk79t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei pulls back from 8-week high on profit-taking    
> Nasdaq, Dow slip on tech weakness, S&P 500 edges up    
> US bond prices rise for 2nd wk; weak stocks support   
> Yen rises ahead of Japan vote                        
> Gold up 2nd week on Fed stimulus reassurance         
> US crude oil trades above Brent for 1st time in 3 yrs 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines' June BOP surplus at 5-month high
  
> San Miguel raises $400 mln from Manila Electric share sale
  
> Universal director altered document on Manila payment
  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
