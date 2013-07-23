Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 23

MANILA, July 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0016 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1695.53 0.20 3.44 USD/JPY 99.41 -0.23 -0.23 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.48 0.00 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1333.91 -0.08 -1.13 US CRUDE 107.01 0.07 0.07 DOW JONES 15545.55 0.01 1.81 ASIA ADRS 142.49 0.43 0.62 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks seek inspiration; dollar struggles SE Asia Stocks-Most up, Indonesia weakens on consumer stocks WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Japan International Cooperation Agency holds news conference, 40/F Yuchengco Tower RCBC Plaza, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP, MANILA ELECTRIC CO, METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO Philippine conglomerate San Miguel is willing to sell more shares in Manila Electric to the Metro Pacific group, San Miguel President Ramon Ang said on Monday. - ABOITIZ POWER CORP Aboitiz Power, one of the Philippines' biggest power producers, said it was studying its option to bid for four state-owned power barges. For the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/zas79t) - DMCI HOLDINGS INC DMCI has signed an agreement with a unit of San Miguel Holdings Corp for an engineering, procurement and construction contract for the latter's Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway Project. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/vyr79t). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei may hold steady; earnings, outlook in focus > Wall St edges higher despite McDonald's disappointment > TREASURIES-Prices stable before new supply > Dollar drifts off in summer lull, tracks yields > Gold surges above $1,300-an-ounce level > U.S crude ends lower on profit-taking, Brent up REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines' Aquino seeks lawmakers' support on reforms > Philippines raises ability to cope with emerging market storms > Philippine c.bank seen holding policy, SDA rates steady > Metro Pacific unit buys Meralco shares from San Miguel > U.S. steel pipe case against nine countries faces first hurdle > Business groups push U.S. Congress to prevent import tax hike ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)