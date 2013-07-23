FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
July 23, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, July 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0016 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1695.53      0.20     3.44 
 USD/JPY                        99.41       -0.23    -0.23
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.48         0.00     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                      1333.91     -0.08    -1.13
 US CRUDE                       107.01       0.07     0.07
 DOW JONES                      15545.55     0.01     1.81 
 ASIA ADRS                      142.49       0.43     0.62
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks seek inspiration; dollar
struggles 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most up, Indonesia weakens on consumer stocks
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Japan International Cooperation Agency holds news
conference, 40/F Yuchengco Tower RCBC Plaza, Makati City, 10:00
a.m. [0200 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP, MANILA ELECTRIC CO,
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, PHILIPPINE LONG
DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    Philippine conglomerate San Miguel is willing to sell more
shares in Manila Electric to the Metro Pacific group, San Miguel
President Ramon Ang said on Monday. 
    
    - ABOITIZ POWER CORP 
    Aboitiz Power, one of the Philippines' biggest power
producers, said it was studying its option to bid for four
state-owned power barges. For the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/zas79t)
    
    - DMCI HOLDINGS INC 
    DMCI has signed an agreement with a unit of San Miguel
Holdings Corp for an engineering, procurement and construction
contract for the latter's Ninoy Aquino International Airport
Expressway Project. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/vyr79t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei may hold steady; earnings, outlook in focus     
> Wall St edges higher despite McDonald's disappointment 
> TREASURIES-Prices stable before new supply            
> Dollar drifts off in summer lull, tracks yields      
> Gold surges above $1,300-an-ounce level              
> U.S crude ends lower on profit-taking, Brent up       
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines' Aquino seeks lawmakers' support on reforms
  
> Philippines raises ability to cope with emerging market storms
  
> Philippine c.bank seen holding policy, SDA rates steady
  
> Metro Pacific unit buys Meralco shares from San Miguel
  
> U.S. steel pipe case against nine countries faces first hurdle
  
> Business groups push U.S. Congress to prevent import tax hike
  
    
 (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

