Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 29

MANILA, July 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Manila Electric Co to present first-half financial and operating results, 14/F, Lopez building, Meralco Center, Pasig City, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT]
- Launch of the 2012/2013 Philippine Human Development Report with Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan as guest speaker, Ballroom Crowne Plaza Hotel, Ortigas corner ADB Avenue, Pasig City, 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon [0100 to 0400 GMT]

STOCKS TO WATCH
- BDO UNIBANK INC The Philippines' biggest lender said its first-half net profit surged 144 percent from a year earlier to 14.1 billion pesos ($326 million) on gains across all business segments. BDO also said its board has approved the early redemption of its remaining unsecured subordinated debt qualifying as Tier 2 capital -- series 3, 4 and 5 -- totalling 18 billion pesos.

- LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD CORP The gaming firm said its wholly owned unit, Prime Investment Korea Inc, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp executed an agreement to jointly conduct junket gaming operations within the latter's Casino Filipino-Midas.

- UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES The lender posted a 52 percent rise in first-half net profit.

- CEBU AIR INC Cebu Air, the Philippines' leading low-cost carrier, said it had recently taken delivery of its fifth new aircraft this year, an Airbus A320.

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines hopes for early ratings upgrade from Moody's
> Moody's: No rating impact on PLDT from sovereign rating action
> Philippine peso up on ratings upgrade hope; c.bank spotted
> Philippines buys feed wheat, Ukraine offers new-crop corn
> Blast kills six, wounds dozens in Philippine southern city

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)