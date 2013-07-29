FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 29
#Asia
July 29, 2013 / 12:55 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, July 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0026 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1691.65      0.08     1.40 
 USD/JPY                        98.05       -0.20    -0.20
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.56        -0.06    -0.00
 SPOT GOLD                      1328.81     -0.34    -4.48
 US CRUDE                       104.56      -0.13    -0.14 
 DOW JONES                      15558.83     0.02     3.22 
 ASIA ADRS                      140.33      -1.35    -1.91
 -----------------------------------------------------------
        
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits five-week low on Fed caution,
Wall St recovers 
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippine leads amid rating hopes;
late-buying lifts Thai stocks 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Manila Electric Co to present first-half financial and
operating results, 14/F, Lopez building, Meralco Center, Pasig
City, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT]
    - Launch of the 2012/2013 Philippine Human Development
Report with Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan as
guest speaker, Ballroom Crowne Plaza Hotel, Ortigas corner ADB
Avenue, Pasig City, 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon [0100 to 0400 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - BDO UNIBANK INC 
    The Philippines' biggest lender said its first-half net
profit surged 144 percent from a year earlier to 14.1 billion
pesos ($326 million) on gains across all business segments. To
view the company statement, click on (link.reuters.com/kyz89t).
    BDO also said its board has approved the early redemption of
its remaining unsecured subordinated debt qualifying as Tier 2
capital -- series 3, 4 and 5 -- totalling 18 billion pesos. (link.reuters.com/nyz89t)
    
    - LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD CORP 
    The gaming firm said its wholly owned unit, Prime Investment
Korea Inc, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp executed
an agreement to jointly conduct junket gaming operations within
the latter's Casino Filipino-Midas. (link.reuters.com/pyz89t)
    
    - UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES 
    The lender posted a 52 percent rise in first-half net
profit. (link.reuters.com/ryz89t)
    
    - CEBU AIR INC 
    Cebu Air, the Philippines' leading low-cost carrier, said it
had recently taken delivery of its fifth new aircraft this year,
an Airbus A320. (link.reuters.com/fav89t)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.63 pct       
> Wall St wipes out losses late to end with slim gain    
> TREASURIES-Prices gain, Fed meeting in focus          
> Dollar pulls back in Asia ahead of Fed               
> Gold posts 3 percent weekly gain, Fed comment eyed   
> Oil slips on worries about Chinese demand             
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines hopes for early ratings upgrade from Moody's
 
> Moody's: No rating impact on PLDT from sovereign rating action
 
> Philippine peso up on ratings upgrade hope; c.bank spotted
 
> Philippines buys feed wheat, Ukraine offers new-crop corn
 
> Blast kills six, wounds dozens in Philippine southern city
 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
