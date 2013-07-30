FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
July 30, 2013 / 12:56 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, July 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1685.33     -0.37    -6.32 
 USD/JPY                        98.13        0.19     0.19
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.60         0.05     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                      1327.51      0.04     0.52
 US CRUDE                       104.32      -0.22    -0.23
 DOW JONES                      15521.97    -0.24   -36.86 
 ASIA ADRS                      138.36      -1.41    -1.97
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks down, dollar at 5-week low ahead of
Fed 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most at multi-week lows amid weak globals
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Philippine ETF Investment Convention, with Philippine
Stock Exchange President Hans Sicat as speaker, InterContinental
Hotel, Makati City
    - First Regional Competitiveness Summit to introduce the
cities/municipalities competitiveness index, Grand Ballroom,
InterContinental Hotel, 11:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. [0300 to 0615
GMT]
    - Bureau of Treasury holds investor briefing for its 10-year
Retail Treasury Bond issue, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Makati
City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    The conglomerate said it was in talks with Korea Water
Resources Corp for a possible joint venture arrangement with
respect to the Angat hydropower facility. To view the filing,
click on (link.reuters.com/quc99t).
    
    - MANILA ELECTRIC CO, METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS
CORP, PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    The Metro Pacific group is not keen to buy any more shares
in Meralco because additional purchases may trigger a tender
offer, its chairman said on Monday. 
    
    - SM INVESTMENTS CORP 
    SM, the country's most valuable listed firm, launched on
Monday its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Level 1 programme,
allowing U.S. investors to trade SM common shares and opening
for SM the door that leads to a large pool of U.S. ADR
investors. (link.reuters.com/wyg99t)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei may drop for 5th day as yen decline falters       
> Wall St declines as investors focus on Fed meeting       
> U.S. bonds fall on corporate supply before Fed talks    
> Dollar subdued ahead of Fed meet; Aussie pressured     
> Gold eases after 3-week gain, eyes on Fed meeting      
> Oil steadies after weekly slide, Europe outages support 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Meralco H1 net profit slips 3.2 pct y/y       
> SM Prime Q2 net profit up 14.5 pct y/y        
> Eramet warns on profit as nickel losses bite  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Sunil Nair)

