Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 31

MANILA, July 31 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Mid-year property briefing by Jones Lang LaSalle, Edsa-Shangri-la Hotel, Mandaluyong City, 12 noon [0400 GMT]
- ING holds economic briefing, with Robert Carnell, ING chief international economist, and Joey Cuyegkeng, senior economist, Ballroom 2, Raffles & Fairmont, Makati City 12:00 p.m. [0400 GMT]
- Listing ceremony for Ayala Land Inc's fixed rate bonds due 2024, PDS group assembly hall, 37th floor, Tower 1, The Enterprise Center, Makati City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]

STOCKS TO WATCH
- BLOOMBERRY RESORTS CORP
The gaming firm made a net profit of 22.7 million pesos ($523,000) in the second quarter, its first full quarter of operations after opening Solaire casino resorts in March.

- SM DEVELOPMENT CORP
The property developer, a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp, reported a first-half net profit of 2.82 billion pesos compared with a net profit of 2.66 billion pesos in the same period last year.

- GLOBE TELECOM INC
Globe has signed a three-year $40 million term loan facility with Mizuho Bank Ltd.

- NICKEL ASIA CORP
The Philippines' top nickel miner posted a 50 percent year-on-year drop in first-half net profit at 645.6 million pesos on lower nickel prices.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)