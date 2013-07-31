FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 31
#Asia
July 31, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, July 31 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1685.96      0.04     0.63 
 USD/JPY                        97.89       -0.15    -0.15
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.60        -0.20    -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                      1324.64     -0.15    -2.05
 US CRUDE                       103.11       0.03     0.03 
 DOW JONES                      15520.59    -0.01    -1.38 
 ASIA ADRS                      138.60       0.18     0.24
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar up, stocks edge higher as central
banks meet 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher on earnings; Thai stocks
near 3-week lows 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Mid-year property briefing by Jones Lang LaSalle,
Edsa-Shangri-la Hotel, Mandaluyong City, 12 noon [0400 GMT]
    - ING holds economic briefing, with Robert Carnell, ING
chief international economist, and Joey Cuyegkeng, senior
economist, Ballroom 2, Raffles & Fairmont, Makati City 12:00
p.m. [0400 GMT]
    - Listing ceremony for Ayala Land Inc's fixed rate bonds due
2024, PDS group assembly hall, 37th floor, Tower 1, The
Enterprise Center, Makati City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - BLOOMBERRY RESORTS CORP 
    The gaming firm made a net profit of 22.7 million pesos
($523,000) in the second quarter, its first full quarter of
operations after opening Solaire casino resorts in March. For
the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/dup99t).
    
    - SM DEVELOPMENT CORP 
    The property developer, a unit of conglomerate SM
Investments Corp, reported a first-half net profit of
2.82 billion pesos compared with a net profit of 2.66 billion
pesos in the same period last year. (link.reuters.com/gup99t)
    
    - GLOBE TELECOM INC 
    Globe has signed a three-year $40 million term loan facility
with Mizuho Bank Ltd. (link.reuters.com/kej99t)
    
    - NICKEL ASIA CORP 
    The Philippines' top nickel miner posted a 50 percent
year-on-year drop in first-half net profit at 645.6 million
pesos on lower nickel prices. (link.reuters.com/qyh99t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

