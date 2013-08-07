FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 7
August 7, 2013

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1697.37     -0.57    -9.77 
 USD/JPY                        97.44       -0.31    -0.30
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.64        -0.14     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                      1275.46     -0.46    -5.83
 US CRUDE                       105.46       0.14     0.16
 DOW JONES                      15518.74    -0.60   -93.39
 ASIA ADRS                      141.48       0.55     0.78
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St falls, dollar falls vs yen as Fed
path in focus 
    SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks recover from early losses;
Philippines underperforms 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co holds media and
analyst briefings on Q2 financial and operating results, Manila
B function room of Makati Shangri-la Hotel, 1:00 p.m. [0550 GMT]
    - Globe Telecom Inc holds analyst briefing on Q2 financial
and operating results, Corporate Showroom, G/F Valero Telepark,
111 Valero Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 9:30 a.m. [0130
GMT]
    - Central bank to release foreign reserves data for July;
second quarter inflation report
    - Department of Agriculture holds press conference to
announce the agriculture sector's Q2 performance
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - GLOBE TELECOM INC 
    Globe, a unit of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp,
posted 72 percent year-on-year drop in first-half net profit. To
view the results, click on (link.reuters.com/kyz22v).
    
    - JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP 
    The Philippines' largest fast food chain operator said its
board approved the appointment of a new president and chief
executive officer, and posted a 32.4 percent year-on-year rise
in second quarter net income. To view the filings, click on (link.reuters.com/vev22v)
 and (link.reuters.com/buv22v).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to fall as yen rises sharply vs dollar      
> Wall St finishes lower on uncertainty about Fed's move 
> U.S. bond prices little changed amid supply           
> Dollar slips to 6-week lows on yen, euro ticks up    
> Gold down 1.5 pct, hits near 3-week low on U.S. data 
> Oil falls on hopes for Iran talks                     
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippine CPI eases to near 4-yr low          
> Philippines' Petron H1 net surges 500 pct y/y  
> Eyeing China, Philippines gains U.S. ship      
> Record low rupee leads Asia FX slide           
       
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    

 (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

