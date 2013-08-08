FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 8
#Asia
August 8, 2013 / 12:56 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0018 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1690.91     -0.38    -6.46 
 USD/JPY                        96.78        0.47     0.45
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.61         0.31     0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                      1284.31     -0.22    -2.83
 US CRUDE                       104.38       0.01     0.01 
 DOW JONES                      15470.67    -0.31   -48.07 
 ASIA ADRS                      139.74      -1.23    -1.74
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks still in the doldrums; China
data looms 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most rangebound ahead of holiday; Thai stocks
flat 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Blessing of Philippine Airlines' brand new Airbus A321,
PAL Express Hangar, Pasay City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - SM Investments Corp holds media and analyst briefing on Q2
financial and operating results, Meeting Rooms 4-6, SMX
Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, 10:30 a.m.
[0230 GMT]
    - Metro Pacific Investments Corp holds media briefing on its
Q2 operating and financial results, MPIC Boardroom, 10/F MGO
Building, Legazpi corner Dela Rosa Street, Legazpi Village,
Makati City, 12:30 p.m. [0430 GMT]
    - International Container Terminal Services Inc holds
investor teleconference on its Q2 financial and operating
results, 5:00 p.m. [0900 GMT]
    - Ayala Land Inc holds analyst briefing on its Q2 financial
and operating results, Ayala Learning Center, ground floor of
MSE Building, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
    - Manila Water Co Inc holds analyst briefing on its Q2
financial and operating results, 25/F South Rooms A & B, Ayala
Tower 1, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
    - Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc holds analyst briefing on
its Q2 financial and operating results, South Room C, 25/F Tower
One, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC 
    The Manila-based global port operator said its wholly-owned
unit in Mexico recently serviced its first vessel, the 5,500 TEU
capacity Maersk Kalamata. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/rah32v).
    
    - MELCO CROWN PHILIPPINES RESORTS CORP 
    Melco, which is set to open a $1 billion casino resort in
Manila's sprawling Entertainment City gaming complex next year,
said it booked a pre-operating net loss of 1 billion pesos ($23
million) for the first half of 2013. (link.reuters.com/nah32v)
    
    - CHINA BANKING CORP 
    The lender, partly owned by the Philippines' richest man,
Henry Sy, posted a 46 percent increase in first-half net profit
driven by higher net interest income and trading gains. (link.reuters.com/tah32v)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.33 pct    
> Wall St slips for third day on Fed uncertainty      
> U.S. bond prices rise as higher yields lure buyers 
> Dollar overrun by the yen; China data looms large 
> Gold rises on dollar drop, Fed outlook eyed       
> Oil down for 4th day on rising North Sea output    
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines aims to beat 2013 GDP growth goal 
> July forex reserves at 3-month high           
> PLDT Q2 net profit jumps 13 pct on year       
> Weaker stocks hurt Asia currencies            
    
 (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
