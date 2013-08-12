FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 12
#Asia
August 12, 2013 / 12:51 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT --------------
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500           .SPX       1691.42     -0.36     -6.060
USD/JPY           JPY=       96.14       -0.06     -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD  US10YT=RR  2.5731         --     -0.007
SPOT GOLD         XAU=       1330.11      1.23     16.110
US CRUDE          CLc1       105.81      -0.15     -0.160
DOW JONES         .DJI       15425.51    -0.47     -72.81
ASIA ADRS         .BKAS      141.33       0.12       0.17
-----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street ends worst week since June;
dollar rises 
    SE Asia Stocks-Thai, Vietnam stocks post weekly gain 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release foreign direct investments data
for May.
    - San Miguel Corp and its three listed units - Petron Corp,
San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc, and San Miguel Brewery Inc -- hold
joint analyst briefing on Q2 financial and operating results,
Executive Dining Room, 2/F San Miguel head office, Mandaluyong
City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
    - Megaworld Corp holds teleconference with investors to
discuss H1 financial and reporting results, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS CO INC 
    The food manufacturing arm of conglomerate San Miguel Corp
 said its first half net income grew 6 percent from a
year earlier on higher sales. (link.reuters.com/fyj32v)
    
    - MANILA WATER CO INC 
    Manila Water, a unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp,
posted an 11 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit
on higher sales. (link.reuters.com/tuj32v)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei seen lower on Wall St fall;investors await Q2 GDP 
> Wall St posts worst week since June with Fed in mind     
> U.S. bond prices post small gains                       
> Dollar stabilises after losses, Japan data looms       
> Gold climbs on weak US data, increase in SPDR holdings 
> oil rises 2.5 percent on China, tight supply            
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Ayala Land Q2 net income rises 31 pct y/y 
> SM Investments H1 net jumps 16 pct y/y    
> Metro Pacific H1 net up 7 pct on yr       
> Macau casinos bet on China's middle class 
> PLDT's results in line with expectations   
> Aquino vows tough action after blasts     
        
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    (topnews.session.rservices.com)

 (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

