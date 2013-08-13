FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 13
#Asia
August 13, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 13

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following is some company-related and market news that could
have an impact on the local market.
    
    -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2340 GMT ---------------
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG
    S&P 500                   1689.47        -0.12   
-1.95
 USD/JPY                         97.23      0.35      0.34
 US 10YR                          2.62     -0.09      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                     1334.46     -0.10     -1.33
 US CRUDE                       106.26      0.14      0.15
 DOW JONES                    15419.68     -0.04     -5.83
 ASIA ADRS                      141.79      0.32      0.46
 FTSE 100                      6574.34     -0.14     -9.05
  -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, gold rise as economy suggests Fed
move 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-End mixed; Indonesia at 2-week lows 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - AG Finance Inc debuts on Philippine Stock Exchange
    - National Statistics Office to release June exports data,
9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - National Statistics Office to release integrated survey of
selected industries for June
    - Ayala Corp holds analysts' briefing on Q2 financial and
operating results, South Room, 25/F Tower One, Ayala Avenue,
Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]
    - Central bank to release data on banks' real estate loans,
consumer loans, auto loans and non-performing loans for March
    - GMA Network Inc holds briefing on its Q2 financial and
operating results, Executive Lounge 17/F GMA Network Center,
1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
    - ABS-CBN Corp holds analyst and press briefing on its Q2
financial and operating results, Chronicle Lounge, 9501 Floor,
ELJ Communications Center, ABS-CBN, Quezon City, 3:30 p.m. [0730
GMT]
    - Trade and Industry Development Updates with DTI Secretary
Gregory Domingo and other officials, Ballroom A, Ground Floor,
Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City, 1:00 - 5:00 pm at [0500-0900
GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    SAN MIGUEL CORP, MANILA ELECTRIC CO 
    - Manila Electric Co said it was interested in looking into
potential acquisitions of power plants owned by San Miguel Corp
if the country's largest conglomerate would sell them. For the
full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/cyx32v
    
    PHILEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION 
    - Philex Petroleum said its unit Forum Energy Plc has
received clearance from the Palawan Council for Sustainable
Development, one of several such clearances needed for its
proposed two-well drilling program, part of efforts to explore
oil and natural gas prospecs in disputed waters covering
resource-rich Recto Bank in the South China Sea. 
    For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/dyx32v
            
    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei set to rise on yen's retreat, corporate tax cut 
 > Dow, S&P 500 end lower; Nasdaq lifted by BlackBerry    
 > U.S. bonds fall in light trade, data in focus         
 > Dollar rises broadly in anticipation of U.S. data    
 > Gold up nearly 2 pct on ETF inflow                   
 > Oil rises on Libya supply disruptions                 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines hit by year's strongest typhoon     
> San Miguel posts first-half net loss on forex    
 
> Manila, U.S. discuss hike in troop rotations    
        
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

