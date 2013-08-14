Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 14

MANILA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1694.16 0.28 4.69 USD/JPY 98.22 0.02 0.02 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.71 -0.34 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1321.31 0.05 0.62 US CRUDE 106.48 -0.33 -0.35 DOW JONES 15451.01 0.20 31.33 ASIA ADRS 143.03 0.87 1.24 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields, dollar rise on data; Wall St ends higher SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Thai stocks outperform WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - GT Capital Holdings Inc holds an analyst briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, Grand Hyatt Sales Gallery, 8th Avenue corner 35th Street, Bonifacio Global City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Century Properties holds analyst briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Philippines Port Development Summit with Transportation and Communications Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya as keynote speaker, Hyatt Hotel and Casino Manila - Smart Communications and Landbank of the Philippines to launch savings mobilisation and micro-enterprise development project, with BSP Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla, World Bank Country Director Chiyo Kanda, USAID-Philippines Mission Director Gloria Steele and Senator Benigno "Bam" Aquino, Landbank Plaza, Malate, Manila, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP The Philippines' largest branded food products manufacturer posted a 47 percent year-on-year rise in nine-month net profit. For the results, click on (link.reuters.com/muf42v). - ABS-CBN CORP, GMA NETWORK INC The country's two largest media companies reported double-digit growth in first-half net profit. To view the results, click on (link.reuters.com/huf42v) and (link.reuters.com/juf42v). MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.50 pct > Wall St rises on economic data, Apple rallies > U.S. bond yields near 2-year high on economic hopes > Dollar riding higher with yields, NZD gets a lift > Gold steady after fall, stimulus concerns linger > Oil up on supply problems in Libya, Iraq REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Glencore cuts budget for $5.9 bln Philippine project > Philippines' Ayala Corp H1 net profit rises 20 pct on yr > Philippine June exports growth highest in 6 mths > Philippines' May net FDI inflow down sharply on year > BUZZ-USD/PHP to cont grind towards 44.00 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz)