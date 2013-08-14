FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 14
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 14, 2013 / 12:45 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1694.16      0.28     4.69 
 USD/JPY                        98.22        0.02     0.02
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.71        -0.34    -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                      1321.31      0.05     0.62
 US CRUDE                       106.48      -0.33    -0.35
 DOW JONES                      15451.01     0.20    31.33 
 ASIA ADRS                      143.03       0.87     1.24
 
-----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields, dollar rise on data; Wall St
ends higher 
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Thai stocks outperform 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - GT Capital Holdings Inc holds an analyst briefing on its
Q2 financial and operating results, Grand Hyatt Sales Gallery,
8th Avenue corner 35th Street, Bonifacio Global City, 3:00 p.m.
[0700 GMT]
    - Century Properties holds analyst briefing on its Q2
financial and operating results, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
    - Philippines Port Development Summit with Transportation
and Communications Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya as keynote
speaker, Hyatt Hotel and Casino Manila
    - Smart Communications and Landbank of the Philippines to
launch savings mobilisation and micro-enterprise development
project, with BSP Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla, World Bank
Country Director Chiyo Kanda, USAID-Philippines Mission Director
Gloria Steele and Senator Benigno "Bam" Aquino, Landbank Plaza,
Malate, Manila, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP 
    The Philippines' largest branded food products manufacturer
posted a 47 percent year-on-year rise in nine-month net profit.
For the results, click on (link.reuters.com/muf42v).
    
    - ABS-CBN CORP, GMA NETWORK INC 
    The country's two largest media companies reported
double-digit growth in first-half net profit. To view the
results, click on  (link.reuters.com/huf42v) and
(link.reuters.com/juf42v).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.50 pct       
> Wall St rises on economic data, Apple rallies        
> U.S. bond yields near 2-year high on economic hopes 
> Dollar riding higher with yields, NZD gets a lift  
> Gold steady after fall, stimulus concerns linger   
> Oil up on supply problems in Libya, Iraq            
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Glencore cuts budget for $5.9 bln Philippine project
 
> Philippines' Ayala Corp H1 net profit rises 20 pct on yr 
 
> Philippine June exports growth highest in 6 mths
 
> Philippines' May net FDI inflow down sharply on year
 
> BUZZ-USD/PHP to cont grind towards 44.00 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.