#Asia
August 15, 2013 / 12:41 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1685.39     -0.52    -8.77 
 USD/JPY                        97.91       -0.21    -0.21
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.70        -0.28    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                      1341.10      0.49     6.51 
 US CRUDE                       107.24       0.36     0.39 
 DOW JONES                      15337.66    -0.73  -113.35
 ASIA ADRS                      142.54      -0.34    -0.49
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends down on Fed uncertainty; data
boosts Europe 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most off lows; Philippine leads regional
gains 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release remittances data for June; foreign
portfolio investments for July
    - Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc holds analyst briefing on its
Q2 financial and operating results, Nash Room, 3/F Mandarin
Oriental, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]
    - Pure Gold Price Club holds joint analyst briefing and
global investor call on its H1 financial and operating results,
South Room A&B, 25/F, Tower One, Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue,
Makati City, 4:30 p.m. [830 GMT] 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC 
    JG Summit, one of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates,
said its first-half net profit dropped 31 percent from a year
earlier mainly due to foreign exchange losses. But core profit
rose 32 percent. For the results, click on (link.reuters.com/zyg42v).
    
    - LT GROUP INC 
    LT Group, the conglomerate owned by the Philippines'
second-richest man Lucio Tan, posted an 18 percent year-on-year
rise in first-half net income on higher revenue. (link.reuters.com/byn42v).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.46 pct       
> Wall St falls on uncertainty about Fed's bond buying   
> U.S. bond yields hover near two-year highs            
> Dollar hemmed in as yield advantage narrows          
> Gold rises 1 pct on commodities rally; silver up too 
> Oil reaches 4-mth high as Middle East tensions flare  
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Asia investors grapple with shortage of shorter bonds as Fed
jitters grow 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
 

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
