Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 15

MANILA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market.

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends down on Fed uncertainty; data boosts Europe
SE Asia Stocks-Most off lows; Philippine leads regional gains

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release remittances data for June; foreign portfolio investments for July
- Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc holds analyst briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, Nash Room, 3/F Mandarin Oriental, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]
- Pure Gold Price Club holds joint analyst briefing and global investor call on its H1 financial and operating results, South Room A&B, 25/F, Tower One, Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 4:30 p.m. [830 GMT]

STOCKS TO WATCH
- JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC
JG Summit, one of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates, said its first-half net profit dropped 31 percent from a year earlier mainly due to foreign exchange losses. But core profit rose 32 percent.

- LT GROUP INC
LT Group, the conglomerate owned by the Philippines' second-richest man Lucio Tan, posted an 18 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net income on higher revenue.

MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.46 pct
> Wall St falls on uncertainty about Fed's bond buying
> U.S. bond yields hover near two-year highs
> Dollar hemmed in as yield advantage narrows
> Gold rises 1 pct on commodities rally; silver up too
> Oil reaches 4-mth high as Middle East tensions flare

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Asia investors grapple with shortage of shorter bonds as Fed jitters grow

(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)