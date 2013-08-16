FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 16
#Asia
August 16, 2013 / 12:51 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 16

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1661.32     -1.43   -24.07 
 USD/JPY                        97.23       -0.12    -0.12
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.76        -0.11     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                      1364.29     -0.09    -1.26
 US CRUDE                       107.20      -0.12    -0.13 
 DOW JONES                      15112.19    -1.47  -225.47 
 ASIA ADRS                      141.16      -0.97    -1.38
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bonds slide on U.S. economic data
 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Jakarta trims losses on expected
rate decision 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Philippine Stock Exchange holds analyst briefing on its Q2
financial and operating results, PSE Ayala Boardroom, 3/F PSE
Plaza, Ayala Triangle, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
    - Mitchell Hooke, CEO of Minerals Council of Australia, to
speak at the quarterly Philippine Mining Luncheon forum, Manila
Polo Club, 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. [0400-0630 GMT]
    - Alliance Global Group Inc holds teleconference with
investors on its Q2 financial and operating results, 3:00 p.m.
[0700 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, AYALA CORP
, SAN MIGUEL CORP, DMCI HOLDINGS INC 
    The Philippines is set to reject the lone bid from Metro
Pacific, which it received on Thursday, for a contract to build
a $1.4 billion elevated railway extension project in Manila.
 
    
    - MEGAWORLD CORP 
    Megaworld is allocating 1.5 billion pesos ($34 million) to
build the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in the 72-hectare Iloilo
Business Park. For the company statement, click on (link.reuters.com/nat42v).
    
    - PETRON CORP 
    Oil refiner Petron said it was looking to acquire the LPG
business of Liquigaz, a unit of SHV Energy of the Netherlands in
the Philippines. (link.reuters.com/pat42v)
    
    - RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP 
    RCBC and affiliate Pan Malayan Management and Investment
Corp signed share purchase agreements wherein RCBC agreed to
sell to Pan Malayan its 7.66 percent stake in RCBC Realty Corp
for 1 billion pesos, and its 49 percent stake in RCBC Land for
1.28 billion pesos. (link.reuters.com/rat42v)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.60 pct      
> Wall St posts biggest drop since June on weak results 
> U.S. yields jump to 2-yr highs on upbeat claims data 
> Dollar suffers sharp reversal, capital flows eyed   
> Gold up 2 pct to above $1,360 on technical breakout 
> Oil hits four-month high as supply fears reign       
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines set to reject lone bid for $1.4 bln railway
project 
> Philippines July tax collection falls short of goal
 
> Philippine remittances hit 6-month high in June
 
> Philippines posts net portfolio inflows in July, first in 3
months 
> Asia's great investor rotation flows to North from South
 
> U.S. seeks more access in Philippines for temporary military
deployments 

    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

