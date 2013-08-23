FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines-Market factors to watch on Aug 23
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 23, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines-Market factors to watch on Aug 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1656.96      0.86    14.16 
 USD/JPY                        98.90        0.19     0.19
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.89         0.06     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                      1373.51     -0.13    -1.73
 US CRUDE                       105.06       0.03     0.03 
 DOW JONES                      14963.74     0.44    66.19 
 ASIA ADRS                      138.78       1.24     1.70
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Upbeat data spreads cheer to Asian shares
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippine in worst loss since June; others
off lows 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - AYALA LAND INC 
    The Philippines' top property developer said its board
approved a cash dividend and an additional capitalisation for
its Avida Land Corp unit. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/qex52v).
    
    - BERJAYA PHILIPPINES INC 
    The investment group issued an update on its takeover bid
for H.R. Owen Plc. (link.reuters.com/pex52v)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average rises 2.02 pct          
> Wall St climbs after extended Nasdaq outage          
> TREASURIES-Yields at 2-yr highs on taper fears      
> Dollar gains on Fed tapering view, higher yields   
> Gold up after Chinese PMI data, downside risk seen 
> Oil edges up on strong China, Euro zone data        
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Mitsubishi Motors to build plant in Philippines
 
> Peso supported by BOP surplus, econ fundamentals
 
> Philippines' BOP surplus at 6-mth high in July 
 
> Fed minutes hit Asia FX; rupee skids to record low
 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.