Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 2
#Asia
September 2, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0008 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1632.97     -0.32    -5.20 
 USD/JPY                        98.43        0.29     0.28
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.79        -0.05     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                      1380.98     -1.05   -14.71
 US CRUDE                       106.00      -1.53    -1.65 
 DOW JONES                      14810.31    -0.21   -30.64 
 ASIA ADRS                      136.57      -0.99    -1.36
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall after Kerry speaks on Syria;
bonds rise 
    SE Asia Stocks-Plunge in August; Indonesia, Philippines
worst since late 2008 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Bureau of Treasury holds T-bill auction (0500 GMT)
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - MANILA ELECTRIC CO, ABOITIZ POWER CORP,
SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    The Energy Regulatory Commission has directed Manila
Electric, or Meralco, the country's biggest power utility, to
file petitions for refund against four power generation
companies, including Aboitiz Power and a San Miguel power unit.
For the filings, click on (link.reuters.com/ban72v) and
(link.reuters.com/zym72v).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.37 pct       
> US STOCKS-Futures higher as concerns over Syria ease 
> TREASURIES-Prices little changed on weak data       
> Yen softens as Syria worries ease                  
> Gold drops below $1,400, set for 2nd monthly gain  
> Oil slips more than $1 as Syria worries ease        
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippine peso to see worst month since May 2012
 
> Philippine stocks post worst month since late 2008
 
> Philippines sees sugar output steady at 2.45 mln T in 2013/14
 
> U.S. still aims to act with allies on Syria -Hagel
 
> Hagel assures Philippines no new permanent U.S. bases
 
    
 (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
