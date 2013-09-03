FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 3
#Asia
September 3, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1632.97     -0.32    -5.20 
 USD/JPY                        99.55        0.22     0.22
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.83         1.60     0.04 
 SPOT GOLD                      1394.71      0.03     0.42
 US CRUDE                       106.81      -0.78    -0.84 
 DOW JONES                      14810.31    -0.21   -30.64 
 ASIA ADRS                      136.57      -0.99    -1.36
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets set to benefit from global data;
yen eases 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia retreats, Thailand rebounds
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Makati Business Club holds 5th Ricardo J. Romulo Lecture
Series on Business and Society with guest speaker Luis Antonio
G. Cardinal Tagle, Archbishop of Manila, Rigodon Ballroom, The
Peninsula Manila, Makati City, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. [0300 to
0500 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - MANILA ELECTRIC CO 
    Meralco was looking to raise $250 million to $300 million
via a bond issue with maturity of more than seven years, IFR
reported citing bankers, with the issuer scheduled to meet
investors in Hong Kong on Sept 4. (link.reuters.com/kep72v)
    
    - GLOBE TELECOM INC, LOPEZ HOLDINGS CORP 
    Globe, the Philippines' No. 2 telecom firm, issued an update
on the debt restructuring plan of Bayan Telecommunications Inc.
(link.reuters.com/cur72v)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 1.29 pct       
> Wall Street falls, ends worst month since May 2012   
> TREASURIES-Prices little changed on weak data       
> Yen on the backfoot as PMI cheers, Aussie eyes RBA 
> Gold down as Syria concerns ease; silver up        
> Oil gains, reverses early rout on easing Syria risk 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> China sets tax on low-grade coal imports; Indonesia unaffected
 
> -Won leads Asia FX gains; weak data weigh on rupee, rupiah
 
> Philippine 91-day T-bill rate climbs to 0.866 pct
 
> Philippine 182-day T-bill rate edges up to 0.92 pct
 
> Philippine 364-day T-bill rate rises to 0.955 pct
 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

