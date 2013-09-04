FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 4
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 4, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1639.77      0.42     6.80 
 USD/JPY                        99.60        0.04     0.04
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.86        -0.06     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                      1413.51      0.10     1.47
 US CRUDE                       108.40      -0.13    -0.14 
 DOW JONES                      14833.96     0.16    23.65 
 ASIA ADRS                      139.96       2.48     3.39
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Support for U.S. action in Syria limits
stocks' rise 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most gain on commodity plays; Indonesia leads
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Press Conference for the launch of the 11th Development
Policy Research Month with the theme "Making Health More
Inclusive in a Growing Economy," Carlos P. Romulo Hall, NEDA sa
Makati Building, 106 Amorsolo Street, Legaspi Village, Makati
City, 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. [0230 to 0500 GMT]
    - Makati Business Club holds press conference on the World
Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report 2013-2014 ranking
for the Philippines, Bob's Room, Microtel Mall of Asia, 8:30
a.m. [0030 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- AYALA LAND INC 
    - Ayala Land, the Philippines' largest property developer,
denied it was in talks with IRC Properties Inc about some
"property deals" but said it is constantly exploring potential
opportunities for real estate developments in various parts of
the country. (link.reuters.com/cux72v)
    
    -- COSCO CAPITAL INC 
    - Cosco, the holding firm of the Philippines' 10th richest
man, Lucio Co, said it was looking to build two community malls
in northern Philippine provinces of Pangasinan and Tuguegarao.
(link.reuters.com/fux72v)
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.74 pct         
> Wall St up but rally fizzles on support for Syria strike 
> TREASURIES-Bonds slide on upbeat economic data, Syria   
> Dollar rises to six-week high after stronger U.S. data 
> Gold up 1.4 pct as Republicans back US strike on Syria 
> Oil settles higher on tight supplies, Syria worries     
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippine inflation seen slowing for second month in August
 
> Manila accuses China of sea violation, Beijing says wants
peace 
> Philippines to pursue Universal bribery probe-sources
 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.