STOCKS NEWS PHILIPPINES-Ayala Land drops after building blast
June 3, 2013 / 5:37 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS PHILIPPINES-Ayala Land drops after building blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines’ largest real estate developer, fell as much as 7.6 percent to a five-week low on Monday after the company reported a blast on Friday at one of its upscale residential projects.

The cause of the blast was being investigated, Ayala Land officials said.

“There’s a lot of speculation about the cause of the blast and shares reacted negatively because investors were worried about the impact on sales of company’s future projects,” said a Manila-based trader.

Ayala Land shares, the worst performer on the day, were trading down 6.7 percent at 31.5 pesos. The Philippine composite index dropped 3.5 percent.

0501 GMT (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Manila Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)

