STOCKS NEWS PHILIPPINES-Globe Telecom near 1-wk high after network deal
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 29, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS PHILIPPINES-Globe Telecom near 1-wk high after network deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Globe Telecom Inc rallied 6.1 percent after media conglomerate ABS-CBN said it had signed a network sharing agreement with Philippines’ second-ranked telecom firm.

Globe Telecom shares finished at 1,570 pesos, the highest close in almost a week. It was the second-best performer on the Philippine composite index on Wednesday.

The agreement boosted optimism about earnings prospects at Globe Telecom, analysts said.

“It’s a long term earnings driver for Globe Telecom,” said Manila-based April Lee-Tan, head of research at COL Financial.

Shares in ABS-CBN rose 3.7 percent to 45 pesos.

To view the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/map48t).

0846 GMT

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Enrico Delacruz in Manila; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
