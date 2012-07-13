STOCK NEWS PHILIPPINES-Robinsons Land hits near 3-mth high on casino talks

Shares in Robinsons Land Corp rose as much as 6 percent on news the company was looking to join a $2-billion casino project of Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada near Manila Bay.

The Philippine property developer, a unit of conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc, confirmed a report by a local daily on Friday that it was in talks with the Okada group.

By late morning trade, Robinsons Land was up 3.2 percent to 18.1 pesos, paring down its gains after jumping in early trade to as high as 18.60 pesos, a near three-month high. The broader market gained 0.3 percent.

Volume of trades in Robinsons Land exceeded its 90-day average, and is 63 percent higher than the average full-day trading volume over the past 30 days. The stock has surged about 55 percent this year, way above the 19 percent gain in the main index.

“Investors are looking at Robinsons Land as the next casino play, and we know tourism is a sunshine industry,” said Jose Vistan, equity analyst at AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila.

Robinsons Land said in a disclosure no definitive agreements have been reached with the Okada group on the casino project.

Okada owns Universal Entertainment, which plans to build a $2 billion casino-resort complex near Manila Bay set to open in 2014.

1153 (0353 GMT)

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)