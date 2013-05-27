STOCKS NEWS PHILIPPINES-San Miguel at 4-month low ahead of deletion from MSCI

Shares in San Miguel Corp, the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate, dropped 4.5 percent to 108.9 pesos, the lowest close since Jan. 22, ahead of deletion of the stock from MSCI global standard indices this month.

It has fallen 11.4 percent since May 15 after MSCI released changes in the constituents for its index. That compared with a 2.4 percent fall in the main Philippine composite index for the same period.

Shares in conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp , which will replace San Miguel on the MSCI global standard indices, rose 0.8 percent to 6 pesos.

The Philippines composite index plunged 2.4 percent on Monday as weak global sentiment prompted investors to cash in on a rallying market, brokers said.

1547 (0847 GMT)