FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS PHILIPPINES-SM Prime Holdings near 11-week lows after a merger
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS PHILIPPINES-SM Prime Holdings near 11-week lows after a merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in SM Prime Holdings Inc fell more than 7 percent to 18.1 pesos, their lowest in almost 11 weeks, on resuming trade after the company said it would absorb all the real estate-related interests of the SM group.

The merger might have a dilutive effect as it involved share issuance by SM Prime Holdings for a share swap deal among the merging units, a trader said.

Trade in SM Prime, SM Development Corp and SM Investments Corp was halted on Friday, pending the announcement. Shares in SM Development jumped 6.3 percent, while SM Investment fell 2.6 percent on Monday.

SM Prime Holding shares were among the top actively traded by turnover, with about 31.2 million shares changing hands, 2.36 times a full-day average over the past 30 sessions.

0606 GMT

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Enrico Delacruz in Manila; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.