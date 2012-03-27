FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco's Gross favors high-quality bonds, dividend stocks
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 6 years ago

Pimco's Gross favors high-quality bonds, dividend stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Bill Gross, who runs the world’s biggest bond fund at Pimco, said he favors high-quality, short duration and inflation-protected bonds and dividend-paying stocks with a preference for developing over developed markets.

He also favors commodities whose prices rise with inflation and are limited supply.

Gross made these recommendations in his latest investment outlook, published on Tuesday.

In ultra-low interest rate climate where global growth and inflation would stay mild, investors “must take risk in some form,” Gross wrote.

Clinging to near-free assets such as Treasury bills would mean earning an inflation-adjusted return of minus 2 to 3 percent, Gross said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

