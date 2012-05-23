FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche and Johnson Matthey to clear, store PGMs
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 23, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche and Johnson Matthey to clear, store PGMs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will join forces with London-listed metals refiner Johnson Matthey to clear and store platinum and palladium to build on its position in the physical commodities market, it said on Wednesday.

Germany’s largest bank said it would offer storage for platinum and palladium in ingot, plate and sponge form for its clients, together with Johnson Matthey, one of the world’s largest refiners and recyclers of platinum group metals (PGMs), which are used predominantly in catalytic converters to cut harmful vehicle emissions.

“Deutsche Bank is committed to continuing to build and strengthen our physical presence in commodities,” Raymond Key, global head of metals trading at Deutsche Bank, said in a statement. “Working with Johnson Matthey enables us to offer greater efficiencies and controls to our clients for their platinum and palladium trading and storage.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.