Aug 20 (Reuters) - Platinum prices rose to a two-month high on Monday, as supply worries due to a work stoppage after deadly violence at a South African mine triggered heavy buying.

Spot platinum was up 1.5 percent at $1,486.99 an ounce, having earlier set a high of $1,490.49 an ounce, which marked the loftiest price since June 18. (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)