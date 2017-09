April 17 (Reuters) - Platinum prices fell 1 percent to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after South Africa’s biggest platinum producers offered to raise wages for some miners to settle a three-month old strike.

Spot platinum was down 1.1 percent at $1,416.50 an ounce by 1:10 p.m. (1710 GMT) (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by David Gregorio)