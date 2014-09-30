FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal sees 10 bln euro cash position at end-2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Portuguese government expects to end the year with a cash buffer of 10 billion euros which would allow it to meet two-thirds of next year’s financing needs, the head of the debt agency said on Tuesday.

IGCP head Cristina Casalinho said while there were some concerns about the carry costs of keeping the buffer, it was essential to smooth the country’s refinancing profile.

“We will try to do our best in order to come up a sufficient enough cash buffer to smooth our redemption profile and facilitate our funding through the market and to keep a close eye on the interest bill,” Casalinho told an investor conference in London. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

