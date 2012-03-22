Portuguese debt restructuring not inevitable- S&P

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - A Portuguese debt restructuring is avoidable as its debt level is lower than Greece’s and it has shown more capacity to reform, Standard & Poor’s head of sovereign ratings for Europe Moritz Kraemer said on Thursday.

Asked by Bloomberg TV whether a Portuguese debt restructuring was inevitable, Kraemer said it was not, adding: “Compared to Greece, the debt is not as high and the implementation capacity for policy reform, the institutions in Portugal are much stronger than in Greece.”