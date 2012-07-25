FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US/Canada East power prices mostly higher
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 25, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

US/Canada East power prices mostly higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Electricity prices in the eastern United
States and Canada for Thursday were flat in Indiana but higher in PJM, New
England and Ercot.
    PJM West gained about 55 percent to around $79 per megawatt hour on average,
while New England gained about 28 percent to $51 per MW/h, on average.
    ERCOT gained just a couple of dollars to around $37 per MW/h, on average.
    The U.S. Climate Prediction Center weather map issued on Tuesday for the
6-10 day period expects a 33-60 percent chance of above-normal temperatures
across most of the U.S., with the higher probability in the central U.S., normal
temperatures in the Northeast, and a 33 percent chance of below-normal
temperatures along the West Coast. 

    All of the following data are for peak days.             
        
REGION        TODAY      DAY AGO  2-DAYS AGO  WK AGO   YR AGO
Ercot-North  $35-40      $32-37     $30-35     $32      $69
Indiana      $55-64      $58-64     $50-56     $91      $77
Nepool Mass  $46-55      $37-43     $50-55     $130     $131
PJM West     $72-92      $45-55     $54-62     $98      $135

REGION       LAST JUL   5-YR JUL AVG            
Ercot-North   $78        $67
Indiana       $58        $59
Nepool Mass   $69        $77
PJM West      $80        $82

REGION       LAST AUG   5-YR AUG AVG            
Ercot-North   $231       $96
Indiana       $43        $59
Nepool Mass   $48        $59
PJM West      $50        $66

SPOT NATURAL GAS PRICES        
PIPELINE                      TODAY    1-DAY AGO   2-DAY AGO
 Columbia Gas TCO (mmBtu)     $3.21      $3.17      $3.06
 Heat Rate in PJM West        24,600     15,770     18,600
            
    NOTE: The average heat rate for gas plants in the United States is about
8,500 Btu/kilowatt-hour while the most efficient, least expensive to operate
combined-cycle units have heat rates below 7,000.         
    Natural gas is the primary fuel for about 40 percent of the power plants in
New York and New England, 20 percent of the units in the Midwest ISO and less
than 15 percent in PJM.
    Gas also powers close to 70 percent of the plants in Texas, almost half the
units in SPP and about 40 percent in the U.S. Southeast.         
    It takes about 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to generate
about 1,000 MW of electricity. One billion cubic feet of gas could generate
about 5,000 MW of electricity.        
    For complete power plant outage data see for all outages or
 for nuclear plant outages.

 (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.