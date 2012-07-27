FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada East power mixed, ERCOT biggest gainer
#Energy
July 27, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada East power mixed, ERCOT biggest gainer

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Electricity prices in the eastern United
States and Canada for Monday delivery were mixed, with power prices in ERCOT
sharply higher and prices in PJM lower.
    Power prices in PJM West lost 26 percent to $43 per megawatt hour on
average, while ERCOT prices gained 75 percent to $70 per MW/h on average.  
    Indiana prices gained just a couple of dollars on the day.
    The U.S. Climate Prediction Center weather map issued on Thursday and valid
through Aug. 5 expected a 33 to 70 percent chance of above-normal temperatures
across most of the United States, with the higher probability of heat in the
western United States, normal temperatures in Florida, and a 33 to 40 percent
chance of below-normal temperatures along the West Coast. 

    All of the following data are for peak days.             
        
REGION        TODAY      DAY AGO  2-DAYS AGO  WK AGO   YR AGO
Ercot-North  $63-74      $37-43     $35-40     $32      $69
Indiana      $42-46      $40-44     $55-64     $91      $77
Nepool Mass    ---       $48-56     $46-55     $130     $131
PJM West     $40-46      $55-63     $72-92     $98      $135

REGION       LAST JUL   5-YR JUL AVG            
Ercot-North   $78        $67
Indiana       $58        $59
Nepool Mass   $69        $77
PJM West      $80        $82

REGION       LAST AUG   5-YR AUG AVG            
Ercot-North   $231       $96
Indiana       $43        $59
Nepool Mass   $48        $59
PJM West      $50        $66

SPOT NATURAL GAS PRICES        
PIPELINE                      TODAY    1-DAY AGO   2-DAY AGO
 Columbia Gas TCO (mmBtu)     $3.12     $3.19      $3.21
 Heat Rate in PJM West        13,780    18,500     24,600
            
    NOTE: The average heat rate for gas plants in the United States is about
8,500 Btu/kilowatt-hour while the most efficient, least expensive to operate
combined-cycle units have heat rates below 7,000.         
    Natural gas is the primary fuel for about 40 percent of the power plants in
New York and New England, 20 percent of the units in the Midwest ISO and less
than 15 percent in PJM.
    Gas also powers close to 70 percent of the plants in Texas, almost half the
units in SPP and about 40 percent in the U.S. Southeast.         
    It takes about 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to generate
about 1,000 MW of electricity. One billion cubic feet of gas could generate
about 5,000 MW of electricity.        
    For complete power plant outage data see for all outages or
 for nuclear plant outages.

 (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso)

