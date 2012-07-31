FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada East power: ERCOT prices rise 200 pct
July 31, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada East power: ERCOT prices rise 200 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Electricity prices for Wednesday delivery
jumped more than 200 percent in ERCOT as forecasts for triple-digit temperatures
sparked demand plus outages occurred at two power plants, elsewhere in the
eastern United States and Canada prices were lower.
    Power prices in ERCOT gained 211 percent to $280 per megawatt hour on
average. Triple-digit temperatures were expected in large cities in Texas on
Wednesday, forecasters said.
    Meanwhile, two units at Luminant's Martin Lake coal-fired power plant in
Rusk County, Texas, shut over the last 24 hours, knocking out one of the
cheapest sources of power generation in the state.
    Prices in Indiana and PJM lost just a couple of dollars, on average. 
    The U.S. Climate Prediction Center weather map issued on Monday and valid
through Aug. 9 forecast a 33 to 70 percent chance of above-normal temperatures
across the entire United States, with the higher probability of heat in the
center and western United States and a 33 percent chance of below-normal
temperatures along the West Coast. 

    All of the following data are for peak days.             
        
REGION        TODAY      DAY AGO  2-DAYS AGO  WK AGO   YR AGO
Ercot-North  $248-352    $83-102   $63-74      $32      $69
Indiana      $40-46      $44-50    $42-46      $53      $77
Nepool Mass  $41-46        ---      ---        $53      $131
PJM West     $39-45      $41-46    $40-46      $58      $135

REGION       LAST JUL   5-YR JUL AVG            
Ercot-North   $78        $67
Indiana       $58        $59
Nepool Mass   $69        $77
PJM West      $80        $82

REGION       LAST AUG   5-YR AUG AVG            
Ercot-North   $231       $96
Indiana       $43        $59
Nepool Mass   $48        $59
PJM West      $50        $66

SPOT NATURAL GAS PRICES        
PIPELINE                      TODAY    1-DAY AGO   2-DAY AGO
 Columbia Gas TCO (mmBtu)     $3.22     $3.18      $3.12
 Heat Rate in PJM West        13,000    13,500     13,780
                
    NOTE: The average heat rate for gas plants in the United States is about
8,500 Btu/kilowatt-hour while the most efficient, least expensive to operate
combined-cycle units have heat rates below 7,000.         
    Natural gas is the primary fuel for about 40 percent of the power plants in
New York and New England, 20 percent of the units in the Midwest ISO and less
than 15 percent in PJM.
    Gas also powers close to 70 percent of the plants in Texas, almost half the
units in SPP and about 40 percent in the U.S. Southeast.         
    It takes about 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to generate
about 1,000 MW of electricity. One billion cubic feet of gas could generate
about 5,000 MW of electricity.        
    For complete power plant outage data see for all outages or
 for nuclear plant outages.

 (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
