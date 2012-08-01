U.S./Canada East power prices higher, ERCOT eases

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Power prices in the United States and Canada for Thursday delivery were higher in most regions, with ERCOT prices easing a bit from Tuesday, but still fairly lofty. Power prices in PJM gained around 26 percent to $53 per megawatt hour on average; prices in New England gained 16 percent to $50 per MW/h, on average. Indiana prices gained 14 percent to $50 per MW/h, on average. ERCOT prices lost 5 percent to $265 per megawatt hour, on average, after jumping 211 percent on Tuesday. Temperatures in Houston and Dallas were expected to remain in the triple digits, forecasters said, sparking demand for air conditioning. The U.S. Climate Prediction Center weather map issued on Tuesday and valid through Aug. 10 forecast a 33 to 85 percent chance of above-normal temperatures across the entire United States, depending on the region, with some exceptions in eastern Texas, Florida and the west coast. All of the following data are for peak days. REGION TODAY DAY AGO 2-DAYS AGO WK AGO YR AGO Ercot-North $263-267 $248-352 $83-102 $32 $69 Indiana $47-52 $40-46 $44-50 $53 $77 Nepool Mass $48-53 $41-46 --- $53 $131 PJM West $51-56 $39-45 $41-46 $58 $135 REGION LAST AUG 5-YR AUG AVG Ercot-North $231 $96 Indiana $43 $59 Nepool Mass $48 $59 PJM West $50 $66 SPOT NATURAL GAS PRICES PIPELINE TODAY 1-DAY AGO 2-DAY AGO Columbia Gas TCO (mmBtu) $3.22 $3.22 $3.18 Heat Rate in PJM West 16,460 13,000 13,500 NOTE: The average heat rate for gas plants in the United States is about 8,500 Btu/kilowatt-hour while the most efficient, least expensive to operate combined-cycle units have heat rates below 7,000. Natural gas is the primary fuel for about 40 percent of the power plants in New York and New England, 20 percent of the units in the Midwest ISO and less than 15 percent in PJM. Gas also powers close to 70 percent of the plants in Texas, almost half the units in SPP and about 40 percent in the U.S. Southeast. It takes about 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to generate about 1,000 MW of electricity. One billion cubic feet of gas could generate about 5,000 MW of electricity. For complete power plant outage data see for all outages or for nuclear plant outages. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Sofina Mirza-Reid)