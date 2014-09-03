FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gold hits 2-1/2 month low after Ukraine says ceasefire agreed
September 3, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Gold hits 2-1/2 month low after Ukraine says ceasefire agreed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to their lowest since mid-June on Wednesday after Ukraine said it had reached agreement with Russian president Vladimir Putin on a “permanent ceasefire” in its eastern Donbass region.

Prices had moved higher in earlier trade in a recovery from the previous day’s 1.8 percent fall, but quickly pared gains as European stocks rose and German Bund futures fell.

Spot gold hit a low of $1,261.19 an ounce, and was down 0.1 percent at $1,263.60 an ounce at 0835 GMT. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

