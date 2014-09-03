Gold hits 2-1/2 month low after Ukraine says ceasefire agreed

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to their lowest since mid-June on Wednesday after Ukraine said it had reached agreement with Russian president Vladimir Putin on a “permanent ceasefire” in its eastern Donbass region.

Prices had moved higher in earlier trade in a recovery from the previous day’s 1.8 percent fall, but quickly pared gains as European stocks rose and German Bund futures fell.

Spot gold hit a low of $1,261.19 an ounce, and was down 0.1 percent at $1,263.60 an ounce at 0835 GMT. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Michael Urquhart)