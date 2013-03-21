PRECIOUS-Gold hits nearly 1-month high on fears over Cyprus

* Safe-haven bids lift gold, silver as Wall St down * EU gives Cyprus ultimatum, euro exit seen possible * Gold rises for five out of six sessions By Frank Tang NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - Gold rose to a nearly one-month high on Thursday, as safe-haven buying emerged after the European Union gave Cyprus an ultimatum to raise billions of euros it needs to clinch a bailout or face a likely exit from the euro zone. The metal has risen in five of the last six sessions on resurgent fears about the euro zone's debt problems, and on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain aggressive stimulus to battle still-high unemployment. Silver rose 1.5 percent for its biggest one-day gain in almost two months. The European Central Bank said it would cut off liquidity to Cypriot banks, and a senior EU official said the bloc was ready to see the bankrupt island banished from the euro zone. Earlier this week, global markets slid as Cypriot lawmakers rejected a plan to tax bank deposits to repay debt. "The Cyprus situation has ignited purchasing of gold from the public who are now becoming concerned that the same can happen where they live," said Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president at online precious metals exchange BullionVault. Spot gold rose to $1,616.36 an ounce, its highest since Feb. 26. It was later up 0.6 percent at $1,615.35 by 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT). For the week, gold is set for a gain of 1.5 percent, which would be its biggest one-week rise since November. Technical analysts said gold looked set for more gains after it broke above $1,613, downward trendline resistance on daily charts. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up $6.30 at $1,613.80, with trading volume about 20 percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Safe-haven bids were evident as U.S. equities slid after Cyprus' central bank governor said the island's government would take measures to consolidate its banking sector, including steps to avoid bankruptcy at its second-largest lender, Cyprus Popular Bank. Wall Street's drop overshadowed a batch of data suggesting U.S. economic recovery was on the right track. However, analysts said weakness from wider markets related to uncertainty surrounding Cyprus could also pressure gold as investors sold bullion to cover losses elsewhere. Gold's 12-year bull run has benefited in the last three years from the euro zone crisis. In September 2011, fears about Greece's debt problems sent bullion to a record high of $1,920 an ounce while equities plunged. SILVER JUMPS Silver, which is widely used in industrial applications, outperformed gold after data showed a pickup in the growth of China's vast manufacturing sector. Spot silver gained 1.5 percent to $29.19. Among platinum group metals, platinum rose 0.3 percent to $1,578.74, while palladium was down 0.5 percent at $753.50. Investors were digesting news that Switzerland's palladium exports jumped last month to their highest since September 2008. 2:10 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1613.80 6.30 0.4 1603.60 1616.50 116,819 US Silver MAY 29.212 0.395 1.4 28.705 29.325 33,131 US Plat APR 1580.10 -2.40 -0.2 1575.90 1587.90 9,865 US Pall JUN 756.85 -1.35 -0.2 752.20 768.00 3,200 Gold 1615.35 9.46 0.6 1605.03 1616.36 Silver 29.190 0.430 1.5 28.770 29.320 Platinum 1578.74 4.24 0.3 1577.50 1585.00 Palladium 753.50 -3.50 -0.5 756.50 764.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 153,965 192,110 175,415 12.91 -0.45 US Silver 35,971 60,006 52,260 21.33 0.22 US Platinum 14,981 14,516 11,007 14.95 -4.37 US Palladium 3,387 8,230 5,234