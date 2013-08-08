PRECIOUS-Gold up nearly 2 pct on China trade data, dollar fall

* China's import, export data raise economic hopes * Dollar index falls for fifth straight session * Pent-up demand seen in gold on uncertain Fed tapering * Coming up: U.S. wholesale inventory Friday (Adds broker comment, Hecla news, updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gold surged nearly 2 percent to $1,310 an ounce on Thursday as surprisingly strong rebounds in China's exports and imports sparked economic optimism, lifting bullion's inflation-hedge appeal. Silver and platinum group metals also rallied after data showed Chinese imports of industrial commodities and raw materials rose in July and the world's No. 2 economy showed signs of stabilizing after more than two years of slow growth. "It looks like things in China are moving into the right direction, so that means deflationary forces are brushed aside and inflationary forces are more popular now," said Axel Merk, portfolio manager of Merk Funds, which has $500 million in currency mutual-fund assets. Gold prices also benefited from the U.S. dollar's drop for a fifth straight session against a basket of currencies. Traders said pent-up buying underpinned gold as recent inconclusive economic data and comments from Federal Reserve policymakers raised doubts about when the U.S. central bank will begin reducing stimulus. Spot gold rose 1.8 percent to $1,310.41 an ounce by 3:32 p.m. EDT (1932 GMT). It hit a session high of $1,313.95, about $1 above resistance at its 50-day moving average. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up $24.60 an ounce to $1,309.90, with trading volume about 30 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Bullion had traded as low as $1,180 an ounce in late June on heavy fund selling as the Fed looked set to cut its bond-buying stimulus as early as September. Copper and industrial metals rallied as the upbeat Chinese trade data sparked demand hopes, further affirming gold's status as a hedge against inflation. "As long as we continue to see those improved numbers coming out of China, it's going to drive up consumption of commodities," said Tom Power, senior commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien. Hecla Mining Co said it has started to hedge its gold and silver shipments after a drastic fall in spot prices pushed the No. 2 U.S. silver producer to report a surprise loss. Hedging mining output allows producers to lock in guaranteed prices but it can backfire if the price of spot metal rises above the hedged price. As a gauge of investor interest, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust, said its holdings fell by another 4.5 tonnes on Wednesday, bringing its total outflow for the week to 8.1 tonnes. Among other precious metals, silver was up 3.6 percent at $20.27 an ounce. Platinum rose 3.6 percent to $1,487 an ounce, while palladium gained 2.1 percent to $735.75 an ounce. 3:32 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1309.90 24.60 1.9 1282.00 1313.80 132,369 US Silver SEP 20.193 0.685 3.5 19.455 20.310 52,927 US Plat OCT 1491.60 53.30 3.7 1435.70 1498.60 15,412 US Pall SEP 738.55 15.40 2.1 723.10 744.90 6,113 Gold 1310.60 23.46 1.8 1283.63 1313.95 Silver 20.270 0.710 3.6 19.550 20.330 Platinum 1487.00 51.29 3.6 1437.75 1489.75 Palladium 735.75 14.78 2.1 725.71 741.97 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 142,562 215,508 187,958 21.98 -1.46 US Silver 61,460 49,749 54,497 27.4 -0.95 US Platinum 15,745 10,866 12,466 20.47 0.00 US Palladium 8,018 3,803 5,324 (Editing by Dale Hudson, Lisa Von Ahn and David Gregorio)