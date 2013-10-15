FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises as US budget impasse triggers safe-haven bids
#Gold Market Report
October 15, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as US budget impasse triggers safe-haven bids

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold adds gains in late rally as budget talk suspended
    * Hopes to lift U.S. debt ceiling initially pummels bullion
    * Gold rebounds nearly $35 or 3 pct from early 3-mth low
    * Coming up: U.S. Fed Beige Book Wednesday

 (Adds details from Fed's Fisher, India premium, updates prices)
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on
Tuesday in choppy trading, reversing sharp losses posted earlier
in the session, as the ongoing fiscal impasse in Washington
triggered safe-haven buying.
    Bullion's gains briefly surpassed 1 percent late in the U.S.
session as negotiations in Congress sputtered, leaving both
chambers grasping for a way to reopen the government and raise
the country's borrowing authority with a Thursday deadline
drawing near. 
    Gold rose on the news while U.S. equities, industrial
commodities and even U.S. Treasury bonds fell because of the
economic uncertainty.   
    The precious metal rebounded about $35, or 3 percent, from
an overnight three-month low near $1,250 an ounce. It was under
pressure earlier from hopes that policymakers were close to
resolving the issue to raise the U.S. debt limit by Thursday,
before the government runs out of cash to pay its debt
obligations.
    "Everybody's on pins and needles watching the news headlines
from Washington. Gold's up in very quiet knee-jerk move, but I
don't think it will hold," said Frank McGhee, head precious
metals dealer at commodities brokerage Alliance Financial LLC.
    Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,281.16 an ounce by
4:17 p.m. EDT (2017 GMT), off a high of $1,287.90 an ounce.
The precious metal plunged to its lowest point since July 10 at
$1,251.66 in early trade.
    U.S. Comex December gold futures for December
delivery settled down $3.40 at $1,273.20, with trading volume
about 10 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters
data showed. 
    Investors continued to liquidate bullion, with holdings of
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York's
SPDR Gold Trust, falling another 1.8 tonnes on Monday to
4-1/2 year lows. 
    "Nerves are fraying, and that's being reflected in huge
moves in the gold market as sentiment ebbs and flows," Societe
Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. 
    "The default move is that we will get an agreement, and that
will send gold even lower. That's just another reason to lighten
up on gold," Bhar said.
    Gold could get a boost as the U.S. central bank could put
its plan to taper stimulus on hold for now, traders said. 
    Richard Fisher, the hawkish president of the Federal Reserve
Bank of Dallas, said that even he does not think he could make a
case for scaling back bond purchases at the Fed's policy meeting
on Oct. 29-30. 
    In physical market news, gold premiums in India, the world's
biggest bullion buyer, hit a record $100 an ounce, about 8
percent over London prices, on a shortage of supplies to meet
festival demand, traders said on Tuesday. 
    Silver was up 0.3 percent at $21.32 an ounce, having
earlier touched a low of $20.48 an ounce, its weakest since Aug.
9.
    In platinum group metals, platinum rose 0.2 percent
to $1,380.49 an ounce, while palladium dropped 1.1
percent to $704.72 an ounce.
    
 4:17 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1273.20  -3.40  -0.3  1251.00 1287.70  192,362
 US Silver DEC  21.191 -0.163  -0.8   20.495  21.525   56,837
 US Plat JAN   1383.40  -0.10   0.0  1361.30 1388.50    8,394
 US Pall DEC    706.30  -8.95  -1.3   702.05  714.85    3,351
                                                               
 Gold          1281.16   8.37   0.7  1252.43 1287.90         
 Silver         21.320  0.070   0.3   20.530  21.490
 Platinum      1380.49   2.99   0.2  1364.90 1385.50
 Palladium      704.72  -7.78  -1.1   704.77  713.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME  30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        202,293   189,283     23.18   -1.01
 US Silver       62,189    58,610     35.14    1.70
 US Platinum      8,604    12,978     20.36    0.00
 US Palladium     3,404     5,806                  
                                                               
    

 (Editing by William Hardy, Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
