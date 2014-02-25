FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold at 4-month high on disappointing U.S. economic data
#Gold Market Report
February 25, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold at 4-month high on disappointing U.S. economic data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* S&P eases after gaining 1 pct intraday record high Monday
    * U.S. home prices lose momentum, consumer confidence falls
    * Gold ETF holdings see inflows
    * Coming up: U.S. January new home sales Wednesday

 (Updates market activities)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gold rose to a
four-month high on Tuesday, extending its winning streak to a
fourth consecutive session after disappointing U.S. consumer
confidence and a lackluster gain in home prices fuelled concerns
over the pace of U.S. economic recovery.
    The S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index showed U.S.
home price gains slowed in December, underscoring a loss of
momentum in the housing recovery, while a separate report showed
consumer confidence drifted lower this month. 
    Bullion reversed its strong inverse link with equities that
was evident earlier this year with global stock markets plagued
by economic uncertainties. 
    On Tuesday, U.S. equities measured by the Standard & Poor's
500 index eased after gaining 1 percent to an intraday
record high in the previous session. 
    "It isn't inconsistent with the macroeconomic environment of
artificially low-interest rates that virtually every asset class
can do very well," said Rick Rule, chairman at Sprott U.S.
Holdings, referring to gold's recent gain in tandem with
equities. 
    Spot gold hit its highest since Oct. 30 at $1,343.40
an ounce after the U.S. data. It was trading up 0.3 percent at
$1,340.26 an ounce by 3:37 p.m. EST (2137 GMT).
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$4.70 to $1,342.70 an ounce, with volume about 25 percent below
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    A spate of soft economic data from the United States and
China since the start of the year has drawn investors back to
gold, which has risen more than 10 percent so far after a 28
percent drop in 2013 that ended 12 years of gains.
    Investors will also be looking ahead to Thursday when U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks to the Senate Banking
Committee in her semi-annual testimony about monetary policy.
    An increase in holdings of bullion-backed exchange-traded
funds is also reflecting some renewed interest from investors,
analysts said. Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.41
percent to 801.61 tonnes on Monday from 798.31 tonnes on Friday.
 
    Turkey cut its gold holdings by 31.171 tonnes to 488.578
tonnes in January, data from the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) showed. 
    Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.6 percent
to $21.82 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.2 percent to $1,434
an ounce and palladium was down 0.7 percent to $732.72 an
ounce.
 3:37 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1342.70   4.70   0.4  1331.20 1343.80  118,357
 US Silver MAR  21.963 -0.088  -0.4   21.670  22.025   60,873
 US Plat APR   1442.60   1.20   0.1  1425.10 1445.00    8,402
 US Pall MAR    736.10  -6.95  -0.9   731.85  743.35    7,866
                                                               
 Gold          1340.26   3.66   0.3  1331.80 1343.40         
 Silver         21.820 -0.140  -0.6   21.700  22.000
 Platinum      1434.00   2.60   0.2  1427.00 1443.00
 Palladium      732.72  -5.28  -0.7   735.00  742.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        124,512   164,003   182,998     16.25    0.02
 US Silver      102,600    63,603    57,731     27.82    0.85
 US Platinum      8,527    10,482    13,308      17.2    0.68
 US Palladium    14,516     6,750     5,739     13.26   -0.87
                                                               
    

 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing
by David Evans, Keiron Henderson, Nick Zieminski and Cynthia
Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
