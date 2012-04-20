FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
April 20, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold posts 1 pct weekly drop; volume, options eyed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold posts 1 pct fall; physical demand weak
    * Eyeing COMEX option expiry, FOMC meeting next week
    * Open interest hits lowest since Q3 2009, volume thin
    * Indian purchases disappoint ahead of gold-buying festival

 (Updates to close, adds comment, market activity, graphic link)	
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Gold ended nearly flat
in thin trade on Friday, logging declines for two of the past
three weeks as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a key
U.S. option expiration and a Federal Reserve policy meeting next
week.	
    The metal, which has tended to follow riskier assets, 
inched down despite the usually bullish factors of a weaker
dollar, an oil rally and gains in U.S. equities on
better-than-expected corporate results.	
    Options traders said that gold prices could gravitate toward
the $1,650 strike price for call options ahead of next week's
COMEX options expiry, dealers said. 	
    U.S. gold futures' open interest, a liquidity gauge
measuring the number of contracts outstanding, fell below the
400,000 lot for the first time this week, while Friday's volume
was on track to be one of the weakest this year.	
     
    	
    "We not only lost open interest but also volume, and a lot
of that has to do with the sustained upward move of the stock
market," said George Gero, vice president of RBC Capital
Markets.	
    Gold has lost around $150 an ounce since late February after
a strong run of U.S. economic data dashed hopes of further
monetary easing by the Fed. 	
   While gold was still 5 percent higher year to date despite
recent setbacks, U.S. equities measured by t he S&P 500 index
have risen 10 percent so far this year.	
    Spot gold edged down 22 cents to $1,642.26 an ounce
by 2:49 p.m. EDT (1849 GMT). 	
    U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $1.40
at $1,642.80. 	
    Trading volume was below 90,000 lots at 3 p.m., preliminary
Reuters data showed, set to challenge this year's low of 97,189
lots set on April 9.	
    Gold is also struggling for direction as buyers await the
outcome of IMF/World Bank semi-annual meetings this weekend, at
which plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis will be
discussed, and the Federal Reserve's April 24-25 meeting on U.S.
monetary policy.	
         	
    $1,650 CALL STRIKE IN FOCUS 	
    Open interest for the popular $1,650 call strike has nearly
doubled over the last 30 days despite dwindling volume in
futures, dealers said.	
    "There are over 12,000 lots (1.2 million ounces) of open
interest on the COMEX expiry next Wednesday for the $1,650
strike," TD Securities precious metals analysts said in a note.	
    "This is clearly starting to draw market interest and will
likely mean the price does not deviate significantly away until
expiry," the note said.	
    Appetite for physical gold in India, historically the
world's top bullion consumer, has been lackluster ahead of the
gold-buying festival of Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday next week, as
high prices and rupee weakness curbed interest in the metal.	
    Silver was down 0.2 percent at $31.65 an ounce, while
spot platinum edged up 0.1 percent to $1,576.24 an ounce
and palladium rose 1.9 percent to $672.22 an ounce.	
 2:49 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold JUN   1642.80   1.40   0.1  1638.60 1648.20   80,357
 US Silver MAY  31.651 -0.128  -0.4   31.540  31.905   34,995
 US Plat JUL   1584.20   6.20   0.4  1572.90 1586.90    3,858
 US Pall JUN    676.90  13.60   2.1   659.20  678.75    2,466
 
 Gold          1642.26  -0.22   0.0  1639.13 1646.70         
 Silver         31.650 -0.070  -0.2   31.580  31.900
 Platinum      1576.24   1.64   0.1  1574.00 1580.74
 Palladium      672.22  12.47   1.9   660.50  675.75
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold         86,850   189,805   196,539     17.72   -0.62
 US Silver       52,155    51,088    59,249     29.07   -0.77
 US Platinum      3,875     9,860     8,473        19    0.00
 US Palladium     2,491     3,341     4,690                  
 
 	
	
 (Editing by Dale Hudson)

